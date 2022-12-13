Bruce Willis And Ex Demi Moore Pose Alongside His Wife And Daughters In Lovely Blended Family Photo

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have easily been some of Hollywood’s friendliest exes for some time now. Of course, it took some time for the former power couple took some time to get to this point, as they dealt with issues in the past. But they've become close and, following Willis’s aphasia diagnosis and retirement from acting, Moore has put great emphasis on their familial unit. The same goes for Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming. The former couple has even shared online birthday shoutouts and sweet throwbacks in recent months. Now, as the holiday season rolls on, the former posed together alongside their kids in a lovely blended family photo.

Demi Moore took to her Instagram, where she's shared most of the Willis-Moore family's snapshots, and gave her followers a peek into a family get-together. The former married couple was joined in the sweet moment by Emma Hemming and the five daughters Bruce Willis shares between both women. The good-looking group posed in front of a well-decorated Christmas tree and sleek staircase. The actress captioned the photo with “We are family!” The post also included a host of other sweet pics from the meet-up. See the full post for yourself down below:

One can't help but get the feeling that the family has grown stronger since the patriarch's diagnosis, and it's hard not to smile when seeing them all together like this. Love and warmth practically oozes from these photos, and both of those have been felt in other recent social media posts from the relatives. The G.I. Jane star previously paid tribute to Heming for International Women’s Day. I think it's safe to say that this group is the sheer definition of "blended family goals."

The Willis-Moore family's bond was arguably strengthened during the pandemic when the exes decided to shelter-in-place together along with their children in 2020. Fans got a peek into their living situation, thanks to social media posts shared by both Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. Just like in their pandemic family pics, the entire clan appeared happy to be together during this recent holiday celebration.

The former partners have certainly come a long way, as Demi Moore admitted in her memoir, Inside Out, that she was estranged from her ex and children amid her struggles. She revealed that she and her former hubby broke up due to differing views regarding their careers. Those facts make their current relationship that much sweeter. Here's to many more sweet memories involving Moore, Willis, Heming and their kids!

Though he's retired from acting, Bruce Willis still has upcoming movies that'll be released down the road. Viewers will get to see him next in Detective Knight: Independence, which will be available on VOD starting January 27, 2023. Demi Moore has been busy as well, with appearances in Please Baby Please and the Nicolas Cage-led action comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent earlier this year. For more on what's coming soon, check out our schedule of 2023 movie releases.