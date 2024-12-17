One Of Bruce Willis' Weirdest Movies Might Be Getting A Sequel, And This Sounds Like A Disaster In The Making

Because Bruce Willis became known for action thanks to the global success of Die Hard early in his career, it’s easy for casual fans to forget that Willis was hysterical in his prime, and cut his teeth on comedies as he broke into the industry. Moonlighting fans, as an example, have rejoiced over the classic detective comedy series making its way to streaming . Willis’ first feature film was actually the Blake Edwards screwball comedy Blind Date. And Willis helped boost his profile by lending his voice to a baby in two Look Who’s Talking movies in the 1980s. They weren’t the best Bruce Willis movies , by any stretch. So I’m dubious of the idea that director Amy Heckerling might want to make another one.

I’m an enormous Bruce Willis fan. I even wrote an entire book celebrating the actor’s versatility in movies, because I think he unfairly gets pigeonholed as an action star (which he is), because he’s capable of so much more. The Look Who’s Talking movies were tolerable because of Willis’ comedic timing as Mikey, a child caught up in the demented romance between the frazzled Kirstie Alley and the smooth John Travolta . SPeaking with Empire Magazine , original director Amy Heckerling teased a possible fourth movie, telling the outlet that she was actively working on a script set in the series, and confirming:

Who knows if it’ll become a ‘thing.’ But I’m excited. I’m not through with [Look Who’s Talking] yet.

Well, I am. The concept really ran its course after one movie. But Look Who’s Talking was such a financial hit, the studio immediately sent the cast and crew back into production on a second movie without an idea, or even a script. Roseanne Barr was added as the voice of Mikey’s half-sister, Julie, and we also got Damon Wayans as a baby, and Mel Brooks voicing a character named Mr. Toilet Man.

Need I say more?

The franchise became one of the more problematic series of the late 80s and early 90s. I don’t see any need to revisit it. Specifically because a fourth Look Who’s Talking would not be able to involve Bruce Willis. The highlight of the movies was Willis’ brilliant comedic timing with his line readings as the toddler, Mikey. We all know that Willis is retired from acting, because he’s battling FTD that directly affects his speech . There’s no way he’s doing this movie, and trying to make one of these movies without him is an outrage. It’s insensitive . I personally think it’s a huge mistake.

I’m holding out hope that Amy Heckerling’s Look Who’s Talking revival stalls in the development stage. There are plenty of properties that warrant the time and energy of a creative person like Heckerling, and I don’t want to see this series continue without Willis. That’s a crime. We’ll see what happens, but I hope in a year we at Talking about something totally different for all involved.