Frequent Adam Sandler Collaborator Has Teased A Mystery Project, And I Hope It’s Another Happy Gilmore-Esque Legacy Sequel

Adam Sandler has spent the past few years proving he’s just as comfortable revisiting his past as he is chasing new creative ground. With legacy sequels finding renewed traction and longtime collaborators continuing to circle back into his orbit, it’s no surprise that fans are once again on high alert. This time, the spark comes from director Kyle Newacheck, who is teasing a mystery project with the "Sandman" that has already set speculation into motion. And I, for one, hope it's another Happy Gilmore-esque legacy sequel.

The tease surfaced during a recent red-carpet conversation with Screen Rant, where Newacheck was asked about the possibility of working with Adam Sandler again after their recent successes. While the director stopped well short of naming the project or confirming its direction, his comments made it clear that conversations are underway behind the scenes and that his enthusiasm for collaborating with the comedian-turned-dramatic actor hasn’t cooled. He shared:

Me and the Sandman, we've talked. We have something cooking, but I don't want to say it right now. I don't want to say it, because I don't know exactly where it's at. But I am excited to do another one with him. I love Adam Sander, and working with him is just weird because he basically raised me with his comedy, so when I show up to set, I'm like, ‘Well, I think that's funny because you taught me that that was funny!’

Newacheck and the king of 1990s studio comedy already have an established working relationship. The comedy director helmed Happy Gilmore 2, which marked Sandler’s return to one of his most iconic roles, and Netflix’s Murder Mystery films, both of which found major streaming success. Those projects helped solidify the filmmaker as one of the Bid Daddy star's go-to collaborators during this current phase of his career.

What makes Newachek’s comments especially interesting is the context in which they arrived. The former Saturday Night Live cast member has recently shown a clear interest in balancing nostalgia with experimentation. Alongside revisiting familiar characters, he’s continued to take on projects that push him into different tonal spaces, including more dramatic and offbeat roles that contrast sharply with his early slapstick persona.

(Image credit: Netflix, Happy Madison)

That balance is part of why a potential “legacy-style” sequel feels plausible, even if nothing has been confirmed. The What We Do in the Shadows series veteran director belongs to a generation of filmmakers who grew up watching Sandler’s best comedies, and that shared history often brings a different perspective to revisiting older material. Rather than simply recreating what worked before, these collaborations tend to blend affection for the source with a more modern sense of timing and character.

The Punch-Drunk Love star's workload also suggests he has no plans to slow down. He recently appeared in Jay Kelly alongside George Clooney, and several projects remain in development, including a potential reunion with the Safdie Brothers after their acclaimed collaboration on Uncut Gems. That project’s status is unclear amid the high-profile split between the siblings. The long-time television director, meanwhile, has his own lineup of upcoming movies, underscoring that whatever he and the legendary comedian are discussing is still in the early stages.

For now, specifics are being kept deliberately under wraps. Still, the Murder Mystery director’s comments make it clear that discussions are happening and that the creative door remains open. Whether the project ends up being another Happy Gilmore-style revival, a (here me out) Gilmore spinoff film, or something entirely different, the Sandler–Kyle Newacheck pairing has already shown it can resonate with audiences. Until more is announced, fans are left to speculate about what the Sandman might be working on next.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As we wait for further information about the upcoming Sandler project, his collaborations with Newacheck are available to stream with a Netflix subscription.