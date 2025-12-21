Bruce Willis Sounds Like A Fun-Loving Kid In Throwback Roller Coaster Video Shared By Wife Emma

In 2022, Bruce Willis was unfortunately forced to retire after his aphasia diagnosis, which was later updated to frontotemporal dementia . Since then, his wife Emma Heming as well as his older kids, have been trying to find strength during this tough time. Emma, in particular, has been sharing heartfelt throwbacks of the man she fell in love with. In the latest video she shared, fans can see the Die Hard actor sounding like an excited child as the two ride a rollercoaster together.

The British-American model and mother of two took to Instagram to after taking a trip to Magic Mountain with her kids. Heming Willis specifically posted a video of her and the Red actor on the wicked Viper rollercoaster ride in 2008, and they seemed to be having a ball at the time. Take a look at the fun clip:

A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) A photo posted by on

While you couldn’t pay me enough to go on a wild rollercoaster like that, it warms my heart to see Bruce Willis and his wife have fun on it. (The fact that he never dropped his camera is also impressive!) Willis' enthusiastic commentary on what’s happening on the ride and his contagious laughter are more than enough to make this fan smile. This video is an excellent example of Willis’ long-held vivacious spirit and willingness to have fun.

At the same time, though, it's sad reading Emma Heming’s caption about missing her “riding companion.” I can imagine that watching fun home videos like this one can stir up a lot of feelings. Still, I love that she's been sharing such memories with her social media followers.

The Malta-born businesswoman has consistently shared funny and genuinely moving videos that remind us of the vibrant, playful man Bruce Willis was. For instance, there was the time when Heming shared when her husband shook hands with first responders amid the California wildfires this past January.

Despite Emma Heming admitting that her husband’s dementia diagnosis was “hard,” she’s discovered that the silver lining to his health decline is that their love story is growing stronger. With each throwback video she’s posted, I’d like to believe Heming is not only remembering Willis’ human spirit, but sharing his legacy.

There was also the time she posted a video of Willis singing lead with The Temptations, which caused her to fall in love with him. All in all, these short reels paint a portait of a man whose warmth, joy and loving spirit continue to shine through, even as his life becomes more challenging.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's hard not to think about the health issues Bruce Willis has endured over the past few years. However, as a result of Emma's videos, I'm hopeful that fans will continue to think of Bruce's playful energy -- like what he exudes in the rollercoaster video -- for the foreseeable future.