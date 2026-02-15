Colin Jost Has Thoughts About Olympic Ski Jumpers Allegedly Stuffing Their Crotches

NBC viewers and Peacock subscription holders have had considerable access to the 2026 Winter Olympics, which are being held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy this year. As part of that, the media company has enlisted a large roster of correspondents to cover the various developments related to the games. Colin Jost has been on Olympics duty again, and he provided some commentary on a major topic – the notion of ski jumpers stuffing their crotches. As could be expected, Jost dropped some very funny thoughts.

Unlike his peers, Colin Jost isn’t currently taking in the sights and sounds of Italy, as he’s been assigned to cover some activities in Lake Placid, New York. That’s where the Saturday Night Live star was when he caught up with sports analyst Mike Tirico for a humorous check-in. After Jost detailed a truly wild (and hilarious bobsledding experience he had), Tirico asked him about the claims that ski jumpers were injecting their crotches with acid to achieve more air time. Jost was aware of the “Crotchgate” situation and shared this take:

So I’ve been following Crotchgate very closely. I’ve had my eye on all of the crotches, and I really wanted to get myself in the mindset. I’ve been injecting maybe too much hyaluronic acid [in] this thing. I don’t know. Scarlett’s excited. But it’s gonna be fun up there, and we’re gonna see if I can break all kinds of records. I might be able to jump all the way to Italy with this thing.

While the notion of skiers using drugs to supposedly enhance their performances is a serious matter, I love the way Jost injects (no pun intended) some humor into the discussion (which is on YouTube). Jost’s pixelated crotch gag is also great, though I’m not sure if his wife, Scarlett Johansson, would actually be thrilled with all of that bulge.

Colin Jost’s Olympic experiences have become somewhat legendary at this point, and that’s greatly due to what occurred when he covered the 2024 summer games. At that time, Jost – a longtime surfer – was sent to Tahiti to cover surfing, though the experience proved to be less than ideal for him. While covering the games, Jost sustained several toe injuries (but did not lose a foot as speculated) and experienced several infections. With that, Jost was sent home, away from his janky setup and any other potential obstacles.

This time around, the Tom & Jerry star continues to be delightful when it comes to his sports coverage. Of course, “Crotchgate” isn’t even the wildest development to have surfaced amid the Winter Olympic Games. Olympic Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin commented on her viral “back abs” and provided an excellent response. Meanwhile, much has also been said about the condom shortage that’s apparently struck the Olympic Village.

It goes without saying that these games have been quite eventful and not just for the sporting events themselves. With that, viewers should consider themselves fortunate to have someone like Colin Jost who can provide hard-hitting analysis on crotches and more. Here’s hoping Jost’s Olympic experience continues to be eventful.

Check out continued coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which are set to conclude on Sunday, February 22. At the same time, keep up with the major titles that are premiering and returning amid the 2026 TV schedule.