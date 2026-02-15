Spitting Previous Rumors, Blake Shelton Is Here For Gwen Stefani With The Cutest Valentine’s Post

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship is, of course, a matter of fascination from fans. The couple, who seemingly came from different worlds, got together while serving as coaches on The Voice, and the rest is history. Despite these two being happily married, and constantly talking about each other in the press, divorce rumors have been rampant in recent months. However, Shelton seemingly put that chatter to rest with his Valentine’s Day post for his wife.

On his Instagram, Shelton recently shared an adorable photo of himself and Stefani. They are both in matching camo, potentially on a hunting trip, and the No Doubt singer is smiling wide and taking a selfie while the country star kisses her on the cheek. He captioned the post with a sweet Valentine’s Day message and declared Stefani his favorite person. Take a look at the post below:

A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) A photo posted by on

It seems like these two are still happily together and all smiles this Valentine’s Day. It doesn’t surprise me that Shelton made a public declaration of love, because Stefani also shared a tribute to her husband to celebrate the day.

The notion of the "Came Here to Forget" performer wanting to put divorce rumors to rest also isn't that wild. That's because he’s already spoken out about the rumors and how silly he finds the whole situation. Stefani and Shelton are both busy people with busy schedules so it’s not surprising that they aren’t constantly together, but the love has seemingly remained strong since Stefani and Shelton wed in 2021.

While the divorce rumors feel a bit unfounded, it doesn’t surprise me that they continue to catch fire. The couple have lived very publicly since they got together back in 2015. Their chemistry was a big selling point during their time on The Voice together, and both of their social media’s are filled with public appearances they make together.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (who also seemed to squash rumors late last year) also have creative careers that are intertwined, as they have recorded three songs together. Even now, the pair continue to work together, as Stefani and Shelton are producing a new Wizard of Oz show together.

Even if it feels like a very intentional post to put the rumors to rest, the smiles in this photo say more than a thousand anonymous sources. Shelton and Stefani have been living their romantic life in the public eye for over a decade now and, at this point, they appear to know how to navigate negative press. The situation could change but, right now, the musical duo seem to be happier than ever and excited to share their love with the world on a day made to celebrate it.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When Blake Shelton isn’t sharing cute photos with Gwen Stefani, you can see him in his latest reality competition series, The Road, which is streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription. Fans can also see Gwen Stefani headlining a number of shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas with No Doubt.