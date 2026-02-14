Drew Barrymore May Be Involved With A New Charlie's Angels Movie, And Now I Have One Big Hope For It

We live in a time where it feels like movie franchises that were big in the 1990s and 2000s are the prime target for nostalgic movies, considering sequels to The Mummy, Practical Magic and The Devil Wears Prada are all on their way. That could also include Charlie’s Angels if what we’re hearing about Sony’s plans to call Bosley and bust out the angels pan out. Let's talk about it:

My Big Hope For The New Charlie’s Angels Movie

In a new report, Sony Pictures is hard at work on a new Charlie’s Angels movie, and they’ve already made their first hire. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Pete Chiarelli, who also penned The Proposal and Crazy Rich Asians, has been hired to pen the script. But, here’s the real kicker, the news also includes claims that Drew Barrymore and her production company Flower Films are involved, too. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Reunion!

Obviously, I’d love to see Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu back in action for a third Charlie’s Angels movie – especially since they remain friends over 20 years following making the movies together. Seeing Barrymore’s name on the report from an often very accurate source has me thinking it could happen. But, of course there’s also a possibility Barrymore hopes to take a more backseat, behind-the-scenes role in the next Charlie’s Angels movie, too.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

What The Charlie’s Angels Actors Have Said About Returning

Since I’m taking this hope full throttle, let’s look back at what the trio of Charlie’s Angels actresses have said about returning for a sequel in the past few years. In 2022, Barrymore said she would make Charlie’s Angels 3 “in a heartbeat,” per Instagram. In 2024, Liu was asked and reacted by saying “I’m never going to say no to that,” but also expressed uncertainty about if it would ever actually happen. And then last year, when Cameron Diaz was promoting Back In Action, she said “it’d be amazing” to make the sequel.

In other words, it sounds like if the right script came along and all three women approved and had time in their busy schedules, it could be made. The only main actor that we’re doubtful would come back is Bill Murray after we heard there was a shouting match on set between him and Lucy Liu.

Sony eyeing a reboot for Charlie’s Angels comes seven years after the studio tried to revitalize the franchise that started in the 1970s with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. The movie directed by Elizabeth Banks flopped with a $73.3 million gross worldwide against a budget of $50 million. Banks has shared regrets about the movie being marketed “just for girls,” while Stewart said she “hated” making it.

Drew Barrymore currently spends most of her week filming The Drew Barrymore Show in New York City. Cameron Diaz is set to star in a movie with Keanu Reeves called Outcome this year, along with reprising her role as Princess Fiona in Shrek 5. Lucy Liu will star next in The Devil Wears Prada 2 coming this summer. While I don’t expect to hear more news about this until the script has been written, I’m crossing my fingers it will feature the 2000’s Charlie’s Angels somehow.