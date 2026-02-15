'Don't Call Them The Twins Or The Girls In Front Of Clients.' Former Employee Shares What Working With Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Is Really Like

Mary-Kate and Ashley originally acted alongside each other , on TV shows, in direct-to-video movies and in theatrical films. The twins have come a long way from their Full House days, though, as they now have their own fashion label, The Row. With that, they design ready-to-wear clothing, handbags, accessories and footwear. Now, a former employee shares what it’s allegedly like to work with the sisters and apparently what not to call them in front of clients.

To go from former child stars to being the owners of a fashion label is a very impressive feat. Since its inception in 2006, Mary-Kate and Ashley’s The Row has evolved into one of the most respected names in luxury fashion. If anyone wants a reported first-hand account of what it’s like working with the New York Minute stars, Back Row’s latest installment of “Retail Confessions” included an ex-employee of The Row. This person shares why the pair purportedly don't appreciate being referred to as "the twins":

I think [calling them ‘the twins’] was seen as belittling them, which I respect— they wanted to position themselves as business people and creative directors. We could call them by their names, Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Of course, this former employee's account should be taken with a grain of salt, though the rationale admittedly doesn't seem too far-fetched. Mary-Kate and Ashley are no longer the little girls who would say “You got it, dude!” on Full House (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription). They’re now in their late 30s and have redefined themselves as fashion icons.

This claim also track with comments previously shared by Mary-Kate Olsen. She said she really hated her and her sister’s nicknames like “The Olsen Twins” or “The Twins” or “The Girls,” feeling it would undervalue their role as designers and grown businesswomen. While it may be a habit to constantly refer to The Olsens by their old childhood monikers, these two are indeed adults and have been for a while.

If you’re a Mary-Kate and Ashley fan like me, then you probably could've predicted they would go into the fashion industry based on their fashion scenes in their home videos. Of course, they also had that successful Walmart clothing line back in the early aughts. To get a real idea of how clever they are, consider a former publicist, who previously said the Olsens set themselves up as bosses due to their sharp business sense and thriving at such a young age. They stayed true to their passions and shared their stylistic visions with the world.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen certainly have accomplished a lot (and their late co-star, Bob Saget, was very proud of them). As The Row’s Production Manager said, “everything Mary-Kate and Ashley do turns to gold.” So, given their accomplishments, I'd say they've more than earned the right not to be referred to as "the twins."