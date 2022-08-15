Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt On The Jurassic World Movies, But Reveals How Her Co-Lead Made Things Right
As the 2022 movie release Jurassic World: Dominion brings an era of franchise history to a close, there have been many reflections offered which look back on the wildly successful trilogy. Series star Bryce Dallas Howard has joined in on those reflections yet again, as she recalled some stories about the unfortunate pay gap between herself and co-star Chris Pratt. It’s not all bad news though, as Howard also explains how Pratt fought to make things right, and the opportunities that it led to in the Jurassic world.
The Jurassic World Pay Gap Between Bryce Dallas Howard And Chris Pratt Was Larger Than We Thought
Promoting the home video release of Jurassic World: Dominion, Insider’s interview with Bryce Dallas Howard revealed an even greater discrepancy in her pay for the trilogy. Citing a Variety report that had Howard being paid only $2 million less than Chris Pratt for 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, that supposed knowledge was refuted by Howard as follows:
Locking in a trilogy of movies at the beginning of a franchise can be a blessing, and a curse. Both are especially true when 2015’s Jurassic World broke all sorts of box office records in its theatrical release. With those deals set from the beginning, Bryce Dallas Howard couldn’t fight for an increase before Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom or Dominion. However, thanks to Chris Pratt’s dedication, the franchise’s newfound popularity led to some greater pay days for Howard after all.
How Chris Pratt Fought To Make Things Right With Jurassic World’s Pay
With a saga like Jurassic World successfully reviving the almost 30 year old franchise, the Jurassic universe was bound to expand through other media. Those opportunities aren’t always negotiated from square one, and it’s here that Chris Pratt helped Bryce Dallas Howard, and other Jurassic stars, make a very important move. Howard continued her story by saying:
That negotiation couldn’t have come at a better time apparently, as it led to some pretty big opportunities for Bryce Dallas Howard especially. For starters, she’s featured in both Universal Studios Hollywood’s Jurassic World revamp of the franchise’s river ride, as well as in the pre-show for Universal Orlando Resort’s amazing VelociCoaster attraction. Not to mention, Howard is one of the franchise voices present in Jurassic World: Evolution 2, giving would-be park designers much advice and encouragement.
With fans hoping that the rumors Bryce Dallas Howard will be in the Fantastic Four reboot are true, it would seem that negotiations would be a lot more favorable for her potential entry into the MCU. The world definitely has changed since Howard signed onto Jurassic World, and thanks to Chris Pratt’s help, this is a case of change for the better. You can see Bryce Dallas Howard help bring this latest trilogy to a close, as Jurassic World: Dominion will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD (opens in new tab) starting this Tuesday; with both the Theatrical and Extended editions included.
