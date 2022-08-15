Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt On The Jurassic World Movies, But Reveals How Her Co-Lead Made Things Right

As the 2022 movie release Jurassic World: Dominion brings an era of franchise history to a close, there have been many reflections offered which look back on the wildly successful trilogy. Series star Bryce Dallas Howard has joined in on those reflections yet again, as she recalled some stories about the unfortunate pay gap between herself and co-star Chris Pratt. It’s not all bad news though, as Howard also explains how Pratt fought to make things right, and the opportunities that it led to in the Jurassic world.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Jurassic World Pay Gap Between Bryce Dallas Howard And Chris Pratt Was Larger Than We Thought

Promoting the home video release of Jurassic World: Dominion, Insider ’s interview with Bryce Dallas Howard revealed an even greater discrepancy in her pay for the trilogy. Citing a Variety report that had Howard being paid only $2 million less than Chris Pratt for 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, that supposed knowledge was refuted by Howard as follows:

The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less. When I started negotiating for 'Jurassic,' it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.

Locking in a trilogy of movies at the beginning of a franchise can be a blessing, and a curse. Both are especially true when 2015’s Jurassic World broke all sorts of box office records in its theatrical release. With those deals set from the beginning, Bryce Dallas Howard couldn’t fight for an increase before Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom or Dominion. However, thanks to Chris Pratt’s dedication, the franchise’s newfound popularity led to some greater pay days for Howard after all.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

How Chris Pratt Fought To Make Things Right With Jurassic World’s Pay

With a saga like Jurassic World successfully reviving the almost 30 year old franchise, the Jurassic universe was bound to expand through other media. Those opportunities aren’t always negotiated from square one, and it’s here that Chris Pratt helped Bryce Dallas Howard, and other Jurassic stars, make a very important move. Howard continued her story by saying:

What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn't been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: 'You guys don't even have to do anything. I'm gonna do all the negotiating. We're gonna be paid the same, and you don't have to think about this, Bryce.’ And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I've been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.

That negotiation couldn’t have come at a better time apparently, as it led to some pretty big opportunities for Bryce Dallas Howard especially. For starters, she’s featured in both Universal Studios Hollywood’s Jurassic World revamp of the franchise’s river ride, as well as in the pre-show for Universal Orlando Resort’s amazing VelociCoaster attraction . Not to mention, Howard is one of the franchise voices present in Jurassic World: Evolution 2, giving would-be park designers much advice and encouragement.