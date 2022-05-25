Bryce Dallas Howard Responds To Those Fantastic Four Rumors

Rumors over who’s going to play the new version of the Fantastic Four have been raging on for years. Things went into overdrive when Marvel CEO Kevin Feige announced Marvel’s First Family's official entry into the MCU. He even teased a potential Fantastic Four cast of new and familiar faces for the group’s MCU introduction. While the fanbase has pushed for married Hollywood couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to play Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, another A-lister has popped up in the conversation – Jurassic World: Dominion’s Bryce Dallas Howard. There have been whispers that Howard will take on the role of Sue Storm, and while she’s mostly ignored the speculation, the actress finally responded to those Fantastic Four rumors.

Over the past few weeks, rumors have been floating around about the actress not only starring as Sue Storm, but directing the Marvel film. Fans already got their wish of Krasinski playing Mr. Fantastic thanks to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But as far as Bryce Dallas Howard goes, while promoting Jurassic World Dominion, a fan gave her two Funko Pop figurines – Claire Dearing and Fantastic Four’s Invisible Woman - in a TikTok video. Upon seeing the latter, the emerging director tried shooting down the hearsay by replying:

Oh my God! [laughs] I don't think it's happening—I mean, I know [this doesn't] involve me or anything. I swear to God, I swear to God. Yeah, yeah, for real. Total rumors. Total rumors, but you know, yeah... Thank you, but I'll sign the [Funko] just for fun.

It appeared the Rocketman actress was aware of the speculation and wanted to address them head-on. Of course, she was gracious and signed the figurine anyway. But given the MCU’s record of secrecy, Bryce Dallas Howard might be playing coy until the official announcement is made. She’s already in the Disney bubble with her work on various Star Wars Disney+ series, so it isn’t too farfetched for her to possibly direct and star in a superhero film.

For now, we just have to take her word at face value. You can watch the Jurassic World Dominion actress being utterly taken aback by the Sue Storm Funko Pop being present to her in the funny clip below.

Bryce Dallas Howard may have some competition to play the Invisible Woman. Many fans want Emily Blunt to play opposite her real-life husband in a potential movie, which would take the right kind of Fantastic Four story for her to get on board. Another potential Sue Storm might be an earlier portrayer – Kate Mara, who's open to reprising her role for the right director. These are just several actresses could play the superheroine, but many more might secretly be in consideration as we speak.

Serving as the film’s director might be a better bet for Bryce Dallas Howard. The Spider-Man 3 alum already proved she’s more than up for the task as clear by her work on The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett episodes, and she’s already set to helm a reboot of the sci-fi classic Flight of the Navigator for Disney+. Jon Watts departing the Fantastic Four reboot has left the opportunity open for the actress-director to helm a big-budget movie.

While Marvel fans hold their breath over any new development, they can watch Bryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic World Dominion when the Jurassic World finale arrives in theaters on June 10.