Camila And Matthew McConaughey's Latest Video Is A Nod To Dazed And Confused: 'School's Out'

31 years ago, Matthew McConaughey delivered his breakthrough performance in Dazed and Confused, which was the first step to him hitting the big time in Hollywood. After all this time, it remains one of McConaughey’s best movies, and there are plenty of hilarious Dazed and Confused quotes that still hold up today. Now the actor has channeled the Richard Linklater-directed flick in the latest video with his wife of more than 17 years, Camila Alves.

Last year, the couple launched their own tequila brand called Pantalones Organic Tequila, which Matthew McConaughey described as the “best thing” he and Camila Alves have made with their “pants on.” The latest advertisement for the brand sees them pouring their drink of choice after realizing that the last day of school is coming up, and Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out,” which was prominently featured in Dazed and Confused, is appropriately played. Check it out:

While you know that McConaughey and Alves have nothing but love for the three children they’ve had together, their kids are also at that age where them being out of school and home for summer break could be considered stressful, to put it mildly. So before the craziness kicks off, they decide to enjoy some glasses of Pantalones Organic Tequila, and as already mentioned, their song of choice is simply exquisite. The ad, shared on the Pantalones YouTube page, ends with McConaughey wishing Alves good luck… it sounds like they’re going to need it.

Like most of the cast members in Dazed and Confused, Matthew McConaughey was an unknown when he boarded the movie, and initially his role as David Wooderson was supposed to be small. Needless to say that changed when McConaughey was cast, and he even came up with the famous “Alright, alright, alright” line that Wooderson states when he drives up to talk to Marisa Ribisi’s Cynthia Dunn, the “redheaded intellectual girl from school.” Granted, McConaughey had no idea that line would follow him around for the rest of his life, but he takes it as a “compliment.”

It’s a testament to Dazed and Confused’s popularity that “School’s Out” can be thrown into this commercial featuring McConaughey, and plenty of people will immediately understand the reference. It’s just one of the many amusing ways he and Alves have been advertising Pantalones. As another example, they posed for a game of pantless croquet just a few weeks ago to show off their tequila brand.

If you’re now in the mood to watch Dazed and Confused as a way to help kick off the summer, with or without tequila, it can be streamed with a Peacock subscription. Otherwise, look over the 2024 movies schedule to see what cinematic entertainment awaits later this year.