Forget Pickleball, See Camila And Matthew McConaughey Graduate To Playing Croquette Pantless

Celebrity liquor brands are all the rage. Ryan Reynolds has his gin, but tequila seems to be the drink of choice. George Clooney sold his brand for big bucks, while Dwayne Johnson and Matthew McConaughey have their own tequila brands. In that space you’re going to have to find a way to get people to notice you and McConaughey and his wife have certainly found one way, taking off their pants.

Apparently, the best way to enjoy Matthew McConaughey’s Pantalones Tequila is by playing sports with your pants off. The actor and his wife recently posted an ad for the brand that included the McConaugheys playing pickleball with no pants, and now they’ve upgraded to a more formal game in a new Instagram image, pantsless croquet.

Celebrities can often be tastemakers, with other people following them after they make something popular. One has to wonder if, with or without pants, people are going to dust off the old croquet set this summer. I mean, when was the last time anybody played croquet? Although, I’m not going to lie, playing it while drinking tequila and without pants certainly does sound like it would make the game a lot more fun.

What’s the deal with all the pantsless sports? It’s the whole gimmick behind McConaughey’s tequila brand, the name is obviously “Pantalones” and the actor has said that making the tequila brand is the most fun he and his wife Camila have had with their pants on. And based on the way they are promoting it, they don’t do a great deal with their pants on.

Celebrity liquor brands have become massive businesses over the last several years. George Clooney started Casamigos tequila in 2013 and sold it four years later in a deal that was worth nearly $1 billion. It’s maybe not that big a shock that other celebs have gotten into the booze game since. Ryan Reynolds owns Aviation Gin. Dwayne Johnson started Teremana Tequila. Jason Momoa is behind Meili Vodka.

Of course, as far as I know, none of them are promoting their brands sans pants, so Matthew McConaughey is instantly the most memorable of the lot. One wonders how many other outdoor sports the couple will play without pants this summer. Pantsless badminton? Pantsless beach volleyball? Pantsless golf? Pantsless golf is totally going to happen, isn’t it?

If we are about to get a whole summer of pantsless summer activities, and celebrities love going without pants, at least Matthew and Camila McConaughey will prevent the next few months from being boring. And they’ll probably sell a few bottles of Pantalones tequila. Maybe it is the most fun you can have with your pants on. I guess you have to take your pants off to be sure.