Matthew McConaughey Gets Real About Being With Camila Alves For 17 Years, And How People Change Over Time
Matthew McConaughey talks candidly about being with Camila Alves for 17 years.
Matthew McConaughey has had plenty of success in his film career and as a published author. His marriage to Brazilian model Camila Alves has also proven to be a great success as they've been married for 11 years, and together for 17. Now, McConaughey has candidly opened up about their marriage and how people constantly change over time.
With so many celebrity breakups that have been happening this year, it’s always a breath of fresh air to hear that a longstanding couple is still going strong. While promoting his new children’s book Just Because, ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey mentioned hitting the 15-year mark on her marriage which made McConaughey look back on his, he said:
Those words couldn’t ring more true. As people, we grow and change all the time. The key, as McConaughey said, is learning to accept those changes as they come. According to People, the Oscar winner met his wife, Camila Alves, at the West Hollywood nightclub Hyde in 2006, and they instantly connected. He said as soon as he saw her, he knew he didn’t want to be with any other woman. Three nights later, these two had their first official date. Before marriage, the couple made numerous red-carpet appearances and had two children together- a son Levi, 15, and a daughter Vida, 13.
Then, the Dazed and Confused actor proposed to Camila Alves on Christmas in 2011 with an engagement ring hidden in boxes of different sizes so she wouldn’t see the surprise coming. Believe it or not, Alves didn’t immediately say yes to his proposal. But, McConaughey was determined to make this woman his wife, and he told her he’d continue standing on one knee until she agreed. She eventually conceded and they tied the knot in Houston, Texas on June 9, 2012. A month later, the newly wedded couple announced they were expecting a third child. Their son, Livingston, came into the world in December 2012.
As Matthew McConaughey mentioned before, a growing challenge that comes with marriage is dealing with the changes people go through. He continued to tell ET what he meant by this, saying:
It can be a struggle to know what changes you’re willing to accept in a person and which ones you feel cannot be ignored. McConaughey made it very clear that he and his wife are not the same people they were when they first met 17 years ago. However, the Fool’s Gold actor offered up advice on how he’s made those changes in marriage work, saying:
After 17 years of being in each other's lives, it seems to me like Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have a good thing going, and they are always working to be a great couple. One change they both made together was not to live in Hollywood anymore, and they currently reside in Texas with their three children. Many couples can learn from this duo about how to adapt to changes and grow with each other over time. I wish them the very best as they continue to evolve with each other and their children.
McConaughey’s children’s book Just Because is available to purchase in bookstores and on Amazon. The actor also has two projects in the works, so make sure to keep up to date with the 2023 movie schedule so you know when they're coming.
South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.
