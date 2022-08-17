Can You Trust Bill Skarsgard? Watch An Exclusive Clip From The Horror Movie Barbarian And Decide For Yourself

Have you ever watched that primetime news program titled What Would You Do? During it, regular people are essentially tracked on hidden cameras as they are placed in unusual situations, and we at home ask ourselves how we would behave if we found ourself in the same scenario. Sometimes participants (who don’t know they are on camera) will see a kid getting bullied, and we wonder if they will step in. Other times, a waiter might be mistreated by a “rude” guest. Will you get involved? It’s easy to say that you’d do the right thing… but would you? It’s something you might question after you watch the upcoming horror thriller Barbarian, landing in theaters on September 9.

In the movie, Tess (Georgina Campbell) has arrived in Detroit for a job interview she has the following morning. It’s raining. It’s dark, and when she pulls up to the AirBNB she believes she has rented, this happens…

What would you do? The majority of people watching the above clip from Barbarian, an exclusive share that you will only see on CinemaBlend, will think, “There’s no WAY I’d stay in that AirBNB with a total stranger!” But what options do you have? It’s raining buckets. The hotels in the area are booked solid. And the guy at the door doesn’t seem THAT bad. Does he?

When the trailer for writer-director Zach Cregger’s Barbarian dropped, many of you likely saw Bill Skarsgard – who you recognize as Pennywise the clown from the terrifying IT movies – and thought, “Oh, hell no.” None of us can blame you. But I can confirm that the talented actor definitely doesn’t play a murderous clown (who some people want to have sex with … because people are strange). Beyond that, however, my lips are sealed with regards to what’s waiting for you in Barbarian. Because you are not ready.

(Image credit: 20th Century Films)

Back in July at San Diego Comic-Con, we co-hosted an advanced screening of Barbarian with our partners at AMC Theatres, and I can confirm to you that this movie plays extremely well in front of a packed crowd. Zach Cregger knows when to push an audience’s buttons, and when to pull back on their nerves, to keep the audience perched on the edges of their seats. And we didn’t even mention that Justin Long plays a significant part in Barbarian. Just, not a man who is surgically turned into a walrus . Sorry, Tusk fans.