I Can't Say Enough Good Things About Pan's Labyrinth, And Now Is The Perfect Time To Revisit It

I know it’s hard for anybody to agree upon what their favorite Guillermo del Toro movie is, but I think most people will agree that his most recognizable movie is 2006’s Pan’s Labyrinth, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Why wouldn’t it be? It’s one of the greatest dark fantasy movies ever made. Yes, del Toro would later win Best Picture and Best Director for 2017’s The Shape of Water, but the Pale Man might be his single most recognizable creation, and thus, synonymous with the man’s entire career.

So, with this being the 20th anniversary, here’s why it’s the perfect time (It’s actually ALWAYS the perfect time) to revisit Pan’s Labyrinth!

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First, I Love How del Toro Makes A Parable About The Loss Of Innocence With This Fantastical Tale

As a Catholic who has sat through many a Mass, I can tell you that I love a good parable. “The Good Samaritan,” “The Prodigal Son,” and “The Good Shepherd” are all wonderful stories that I’ve learned a great deal from, and Pan’s Labyrinth is another great allegorical tale.

Set a few years after the Spanish Civil War, our protagonist is a ten-year-old girl named Ofelia who’s growing up during harrowing times. She finds herself led into a fantastical world that is full of wonder, but also danger, as it includes child-eating monsters and other hazards. Similar to another gem of a movie, Spirited Away (which is one of the best movies to show kids if you want to introduce them to allegorical storytelling), Pan’s Labyrinth employs fantastical elements to show how scary the transition into adulthood can be.

By adding in the war element, del Toro was working double time, as this is also a story about how a child’s innocence can be robbed from them due to factors completely outside of their control.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Creature Designs Still Marvel, Even Today

Pan’s Labyrinth still looks amazing even after all these years, and this is mostly because of del Toro’s extensive use of practical effects. This makes the CGI look even more fantastical when you combine it with the amazing costumes and makeup. Characters like the faun, the stick insect, and the aforementioned Pale Man still impress today because they (mostly) don't use any CGI.

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Here’s the craziest thing: the movie actually could have looked completely different. When del Toro was getting financing for the film, producers said that he could get way more money if he just made it in English. However, del Toro knew the film had to be in Spanish, so he stuck to his guns, worked with what he had, and we’re all the better for it. Can you imagine if Pan’s Labyrinth was in English? I certainly can't.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

I Honestly Feel This Is Truly del Toro's Masterpiece

I know I said earlier that Blade II is my favorite del Toro movie, but this is coming from the guy who also says that Big Trouble in Little China is his favorite movie. However, I think Pan’s Labyrinth will always be del Toro’s masterpiece.

It’s a film that’s authentically him, and it’s one of the greatest foreign language films of all time. It’s also infinitely watchable, dire as it is at times.

So, here’s to twenty great years of Pan’s Labyrinth, and to twenty more. Because I truly do think this film will stand the test of time just like other masterpieces such as Jaws, The Wizard of Oz, and Star Wars. It really is that magical.