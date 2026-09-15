Zack Snyder Got Asked About Political Leanings, Says 300 Is 'The Gayest Movie Ever Made'

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has been making movies for a long time, and is known for bringing his unique visual language to each new title. Snyder's movies include his tenure in the DCU (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription), although before that he released titles like Sucker Punch and 300. When speaking about the latter blockbuster he went so far as to call it "the gayest movie ever made." Let's break it all down.

While moviegoers who spent years watching the DC movies in order might associate Zack Snyder with projects like Justice League (including the Snyder Cut) he was making movies long before joining the comic book genre. During a recent interview with Variety, the writer/director recalled being asked if he was a "fascist filmmaker" after debuting 300 at the Berlin Film Festival. He told the story by saying:

Maybe they’re a little more sensitive. The hallmark question was when one of the guys said, 'Are you pro-gay or pro-NRA? Which are you?' And I said, 'Look, I’ll be honest: I’m a tiny bit of both.' But obviously I’m pro-gay. I made the gayest movie ever made.

Talk about some big words. Even before conversations about LGBTQ+ representation became commonplace, there were some very gay movies out there. I'm talking The Birdcage, Pink Flamingos, Paris is Burning, Cruising and more. Still, Zack Snyder's comment do have some merit; it's hard to deny the queer undertones of 300. Namely the countless muscle-bound men who are wearing loincloths and harnesses throughout its 117-minute runtime.

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And the 60 year-old filmmaker does seem proud about the homoeroticism of 300. He spoke more about this aspect of the movie and audience's response by offering:

300 is one of the gayest movies ever made. I always go, 'Look, there are few movies where people come in straight and come out gay, and 300 is one of them.'

While this might be the gayest movie Zack Snyder has personally ever made, I'm not sure it's worthy of the title that the filmmaker has given it. After all, there aren't any LGBTQ+ storylines in 300. Still, it likely served as an awakening for young gay moviegoers who went to see the movie when it hit theaters back in 2007. After all, the director brought a ton of muscle and not very much clothing to the big screen.

It's always funny to see what non-gay movies end up being gay awakenings for young moviegoers. For me, it was Batman & Robin's inherent queerness that I later reflected upon as an adult. Between Robin's rubber lips, Poison Ivy's burlesque number, and those infamous Bat-nipples, there many aspects of the movie that feel gay AF in retrospect. And for folks younger than me, 300 might have that same importance. At least, that's what Snyder seems to think.

300 is streaming now on Paramount+. As for what's next for Snyder, his new movie The Last Photograph recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see when it gets its wide theatrical release.