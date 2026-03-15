I Wasn’t Expecting A Story About Rob Reiner Hurling F-Bombs At Stand By Me’s Cast On Set To Have Such A Sweet Ending

The film adaptation of Stephen King's Stand By Me is stacked with formerly up-and-coming actors like Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Jerry O’Connell, and Corey Feldman. After the recent tragic death of their director, Rob Reiner, the cast of the ‘80s flick reflects on being fortunate enough to work with him and at such young ages at that. One story that got my attention involved Reiner yelling F-bombs at the actors, which culminated in a truly sweet moment.

During their interview with Empire, some of the main surviving Stand By Me cast members spoke about one of the movie’s greatest moments—the all-time train dodge. On screen, it looked like a dangerous moment for the child actors to run away from an incoming train.

However, Vern Tessio actor Jerry O’Connell said there was actually nothing scary about filming the anxiety-inducing scene, as camera tricks made it look like the train was hurling towards them. That aside, though, Wil Wheaton (who played Gordie Lachance) recalled the situation getting somewhat serious when Reiner provided some feedback on how he and O’Connell were performing the scene:

Article continues below

So the third time we go through it, Rob just bellows at us in a voice I’d never heard: ‘You guys are fucking up my movie.’ He pointed at the crew: ‘These men are hot and tired, and if you’re not afraid of that fucking train, then you better be afraid of me.’ We burst into tears.

When I think back on the scene, all of the boys genuinely looked hysterically scared with tears running down their faces. Thanks to the magic movie filmmaking, some may have thought there really was a train about to kill them. It's interesting to think that O’Connell and Wheaton weren't really scared and that Reiner had to light a fire under them to get the reactions he needed.

Reiner's decision to drop F-bombs may sound harsh, but he brought up a fair point regarding the crew working hard as it was. Someone might be tempted to assume that the atmosphere was brought down by Reiner cursing at the kids. That wasn't the case, though, as Wheaton revealed a sweet ending that I didn’t see coming:

The next thing I know, the camera’s rolling. When he cuts, Rob comes over and he hugs us and says, ‘That was great, you guys, perfect.’ I was hugging him. I didn’t want to let go.

Aww, I think I might cry! That right there shows what a loving director Rob Reiner was. Ultimately, he made sure that his young cast knew that he appreciated the work when they were putting forth their true effort. Reiner's ability to reach his collaborators (no matter their ages) was arguably why he was one of the best to ever stand behind a camera.

More on Stand By Me (Image credit: Columbia Pictures) I Rewatched Stand By Me As An Adult, And Realized Just How Much I Relate To Gordie

Following the confirmation of Rob Reiner’s death, the Stand By Me cast paid tribute to their late director. Corey Feldman sentimentally expressed his shock and sadness, saying, “U WILL B 4EVER MISSED.” Jerry O’Connell credited the Stephen King flick as the reason for his later success and expressed gratitude for Reiner taking his then-12-year-old self to lunch months after the movie came out. These comments are a testament to the indelible mark Reiner left on the actors.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As time goes on, I hope the public at large gets to hear more sweet anecdotes about Rob Reiner and he sheer honesty and warmth. The fact that he put so much care into the making of Stand By Me was also to our benefit, as the film remains a classic.

Stand by Me will also be returning to theaters amid the 2026 movie schedule for its 40th anniversary. Screenings will start on March 27 and run for a week in major theater chains.