How Channing Tatum Got Ripped For Lost City, According To The Directors
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
It wasn't all laughs on The Lost City set.
Channing Tatum has been rocking an impressive build for years now, between his roles in the Jump Street and Magic Mike films. In his latest movie, The Lost City, he showed us he’s still in crazy great shape. The romantic comedy saw Tatum sharing some great and funny chemistry with Sandra Bullock (whom he has no problem roasting). Well, do you wonder how the actor got ripped for The Lost City? The directors have recently shared a bit from his process.
Of course, it should be noted that when actors are seen on screen with massive muscles, i.e. six packs and such, it is the result of months of training and nutritionists often telling them exactly what to eat. In other words, looking hot is very much part of their job. But as Aaron and Adam Nee remember it, Channing Tatum was not super excited about his pick of food. In Adam Nee’s words:
Channing Tatum has to have a lot of self control and restraint to look that good. While speaking to MTV UK, the directors recalled feeling like they had “tortured” the actor in order to look so smoking in The Lost City. But hey, if you were going to be across big screens around the world, you’d want to look good too!
Tatum shows a lot of skin in The Lost City, especially in a particularly hilarious scene involving Sandra Bullock’s character pulling leeches off of his rear end. Channing Tatum has shared that filming a scene involving nudity was a “hell of a Day 2.” That’s right, he was asked to strip down just shortly after arriving to set.
After nearly five years away from the big screen, as Tatum moved to voice over projects like Smallfoot and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (perhaps to focus more on fatherhood), the actor returned in a big way this year. Channing Tatum starred in Dog, which he co-directed, in February, and The Lost City hit theaters a few weeks ago too.
The Lost City was met with overall high praise from critics and audiences alike, but not everyone was into it. CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg gave the movie a 2 out of 5 stars in his The Lost City review. This weekend, the romantic comedy is expected to remain in the box office top five, per Box Office Pro, as more exciting 2022 movie releases, like Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Ambulance and Everything Everywhere All at Once, debut. Tatum is set to return for another Magic Mike movie next, so that’s not the last of his chicken and rice meals.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.