Channing Tatum Ditched His Shirt While Getting Candid About Losing And Gaining Weight For Roles: 'We Back Up!'

Channing Tatum is no stranger to making big body transformations for roles. For some of Tatum’s best films, like Magic Mike and Step Up, he had to be in incredible shape to pull off some of the dance moves required of him for these characters. However, it seems his most recent projects have him taking things to the next level. He recently gave a shirtless progress update and provided transformation photos for two upcoming roles, revealing how his weight has fluctuated.

The actor took to Instagram to show off his impressive physique, which was very reminiscent of what fans are used to seeing from him in the Magic Mike films. However, he also provided other recent images that showed how his body has changed. One showed him significantly heavier, rocking a very different look, and another showed him very thin, giving him an unexpectedly boyish appearance. The dramatic changes were revealed to be for upcoming film projects, and Tatum credited his trainer and nutritionist for helping him accomplish these remarkably different physiques in a short window of time. He wrote:

We back up! lol. 1st photo is today 205. 2nd photo 235 for a movie called Josephine. Then went to 3rd photo which is 172 for a movie Roofman. I’m so grateful for my genetics. Grateful for my chef/nutritionist/witch. Grateful for my trainer. I couldn’t make these big swings in my weight without you guys. But i won’t be doing anymore fat roles haha. It’s to hard on the body and to hard to take off now. But damn when i look at these pics it’s just wild what the human body and will can do.

Many actors make a lot of dramatic weight changes for roles. Christian Bale’s weight has fluctuated tremendously for films like Vice and The Machinist, and Matt Damon has also had experience with losing weight and gaining weight for roles like Courage Under Fire and The Informant. It’s no easy feat, and Tatum giving credit to both his trainer and nutritionist is refreshing. It offers an honest glimpse into what it takes to make these body changes, showing that celebs doing it are often not doing it alone.

While this is a progress update, it also offers a peek into some of the 21 Jump Street star’s upcoming projects , giving fans something to be excited about. The movie Tatum gained the weight for, Josephine, comes from writer/director Beth de Araújo, and also stars Gemma Chen. It's about a woman who experiences paranoia after witnessing an assault. The script was a 2018 Sundance labs selection that clearly grabbed the attention of some big stars.

The movie Tatum slimmed down for, Roofman, is also a pretty exciting title. It features an all-star cast that also includes Kirsten Dunst and Peter Dinklage, and is a biopic of US fugitive Jeffrey Manchester, whose story must be seen to be believed.

I personally think these projects sound incredibly exciting. They both appear to be new, unique films with interesting ideas that fans will likely want to see on the big screen.

While it’s become commonplace for actors to make huge physical transformations for tentpole, blockbuster films, it’s endearing to see Tatum make this level of commitment for smaller, less flashy projects. It proves that The Lost City actor is dedicated to his craft, and is picking interesting, character-driven roles in the process. I’m excited for this new era of Tatum, and the actor he transforms into as he enters a new phase of his career.

