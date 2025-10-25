Cara Delevingne Was Sparkling In Silver For Academy Ball, But Reveals She Had A Wardrobe Malfunction

The 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala was the perfect occasion for stars to showcase their unique fashion sense. Whether it was Emily Ratajkowski redefining “floating shoulders” or Kim Kardashian channeling a mannequin, it was an event to remember. Cara Delevingne also made a splash by wearing a sparkly silver dress at the Academy Ball. However, the star and model also had to contend with an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

Looking glamorous truly comes naturally to Cara Delevingne. The two-time Model of the Year winner dressed to the nines at 2022’s Paris Fashion Week in all-black attire and struck a pose with the most gorgeous red dress at the Oscars the following year. For the Academy Museum Gala, the English model/actress continued her trend of beautiful dresses with a sparkly silver dress that shimmered gorgeously:

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

I genuinely can’t get over how beautiful Cara Delevingne is in her dress. ​​With its silk-like fabric, the Tamara Ralph Haute Couture gown is very flattering to the Paper Town actress’ figure. My favorite part about the frock is the high-halter neckline, with its mint-green floral decor. It almost brings about a modern mermaid look, though I'm happy Delevingne is above water to show the world this particular fit.

On Instagram, Delevingn made sure to share a carousel of photos that exposed highlighted her Academy Ball gown and flawless makeup. However, one video she posted revealed she had a bit of a wardrobe snafu when the back of her dress got torn moments before she walked the red carpet.

As they say, though, the show must go on. Luckily, the IG video showed that Delevingne’s stylist, John Mumblo, was there to address the tear. He apparently must have fixed it because photos from the A-list event show Delevingne looking flawless, as if the wardrobe malfunction never happened. I imagine the Life in a Year actress felt incredibly grateful to have her trusty stylist there when she needed him.

Wardrobe malfunctions couldn’t be more inconvenient when a person needs their elegant dress to stay in place for a public event. Still, it happens to many people. Earlier this summer, Jennifer Lopez had a costume malfunction when she lost her skirt at her birthday show onstage. However, the “Jenny From the Block” singer got through the embarrassing moment by making a joke about her exposed underwear.

Halle Berry also had a mishap at Cannes this year when her dress snagged on Juliette Binoche’s beading. However, the Oscar winner’s fabulous fashions at the event still stole the moment more than anything. Cringey wardrobe malfunctions are bound to happen to celebrities here and there, though many handle them with grace and poise as well as a little bit of assistance when needed.

It can certainly take a village to get a star ready, and Cara Delevingne definitely seemed prepared when rolling up to the Academy Museum Gala. Her captivating photos lend credibility to the notion that fabric can be fixed and that a fashion mishap cannot diminish a star’s power.