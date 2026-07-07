Charlize Theron's Dress With A High Slit Is Stunning, But It's Her Over-The-Top Gloves I Can't Stop Looking At

As The Odyssey’s premiere on the 2026 movie schedule gets closer and closer, the cast is showing up to promote the film in some iconic looks. Case in point, while Zendaya wore a curve-hugging corset and beaded fringe at the London premiere, Charlize Theron rocked a high-slit dress with some epic gloves. And it’s that look, and specifically those gloves, that we need to focus on.

It’s no surprise that Charlize Theron attended The Odyssey’s premiere and after-party in a look that is both classically beautiful yet also a bit experimental. She’s known for riding that fashion line between classy and edgy very well, and she did just that while walking the sandy carpet in London; take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/WireImage)

This lovely gown is by Givenchy, and according to its Instagram , it’s made of black velvet. It also features “a bow spine and peplum.” So, while the dress has a high-neck cut in the front, it’s open in the back and features a flowy bow spine. Going back to the front, there’s also a notably high slit that shows off Theron’s legs and her black strappy heels.

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However, the stars of the show are those gloves. I love how they balloon out, and I’m obsessed with the bows at the top. It’s what makes this whole look totally unique. According to Givenchy, those gloves are “white leather Bonbon gloves.”

She then topped the look off with beautiful dangling diamond earrings and perfect glam that featured a statement pinky red lip.

This fashion moment does not end with the black and white, though. At the after-party, Theron rocked the same dress and glove combo in a different color. Take a look at her red gown and black gloves:

(Image credit: Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)