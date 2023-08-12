Charlize Theron And Seth MacFarlane Posed For A Pic On The Picket Line, And I’d Totally Forgotten They Worked Together Before

The 2023 Writers Strike and Actors Strike has talent from both camps coming together for the first time in over 60 years to fight for equal pay and working conditions. With many A-listers showing their support for the cause, Seth MacFarlane and Charlize Theron were among them posing for a picture on the picket line. Considering how long it’s been, I forgot that these two stars actually worked together once upon a time!

Charlize Theron and Seth MacFarlane only starred in one movie together, but they were a total dream team. Can you guess what it was? Here are some hints - it came out nine years ago, it’s not your traditional Western film , and it’s not in animated project like you’re used to seeing from the Family Guy creator. In case you haven’t guessed, the South African-American actress starred with The Orville actor in A Million Ways to Die in the West . These two co-stars reunited on the picket line posing for an adorable photo on Instagram down below.

This photo shows Charlize Theron and Seth MacFarlane holding Writers Guild of America signs. They’re posing with David A. Goodman, who's the president of the Writers Guild of America West. It was also important for MacFarlane to point out was that it was his picket partner’s 48th birthday when the picture was taken. Theron and MacFarlane looked just as chummy as when they first worked together in A Million Ways to Die in the West . It’s hard to believe it’s been nine years. The Ted actor played a cowardly farmer who gains courage from a beautiful, gun-slinging woman, only to use what he learned against her outlaw husband. The movie may not have gotten the best critical reviews, but I remember it was funny with these two leads sharing great chemistry.

There really is safety in numbers this time around as the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes involve actors joining the fight for better pay with their fellow writers. Actors like Mark Ruffalo, Amanda Seyfried, Pete Davidson and more have shown solidarity with writers amidst the strike , as they believe writers are the foundation of their work and are well aware they need to be treated well in their profession so we can get more stories going for film and television. Daniel Radcliffe also showed his support with his girlfriend and new baby on the picket line, as well as Kristen Stewart's fiancée Dylan Meyer holding her funny Zoolander sign . Hopefully, a resolution comes soon so Hollywood can get back running.

As for what Seth MacFarlane has been up to lately, he has his upcoming streaming series Ted, which you will eventually find with your Peacock subscription . This prequel to the hit talking-teddy bear films was not impacted by the strike, as filming wrapped up last November. As for Season 4 of his sci-fi comedy show The Orville, the ongoing strikes have left the fate of this series undecided. Charlize Theron was part of the cast of Fast X, which opened in theaters in May. She also has the upcoming Netflix movie The Old Guard 2, where filming wrapped up last September. So it doesn’t look like this Oscar winner has had any of her projects impacted by the strikes.