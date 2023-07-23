Seen At The Actor’s Strike: Daniel Radcliffe Out And About With His Newborn Baby And Partner Erin Darke

After much industry speculation, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike a little over a week ago. The major move came in the midst of the already ongoing WGA writers strike , which began this past May. Performers and scribes alike have since joined forces on the picket line, as they seek to earn better deals from major studios. Many notable stars have been spotted on the front lines since the protests began, and Daniel Radcliffe is one of the latest stars to be seen on strike, and he was accompanied by partner Erin Darke and their newborn baby.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke joined protesters – who’ve been picketing in a few locations across the country – in New York City this past Friday. Photographs show Marvelous Mrs. Maisel alum Darke holding a sign, but it might be Radcliffe who truly gets your attention. The Harry Potter icon was notably cradling his and Darke’s son while he marched with his peers. You can see the photo for yourself down below:

(Image credit: John Nacion/Getty Images)

While it’s not surprising to spot celebrities marching, it is rare that one sees a family picketing together. This is certainly a unique kind of experience for the two actors, as they essentially get to share a moment in history with their little one. And what’s admittedly sweet is that one day their son will be able to look at these snapshots and see his father lovingly carrying him. Check out another photo from the demonstration:

(Image credit: John Nacion/Getty Images)

Some parents do introduce their children to social activism at young ages but, at four months old, Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe’s son surely has a number of kids beat in that regard. What’s also interesting about this public appearance is that it marked the start of Daniel Radcliffe’s birthday weekend. The Miracle Workers star turned 34 on Sunday and, while it’s unclear how he plans to celebrate, I’m not sure much can compare to the experience of being on a picket line with your partner and child.

Much of the fan and Hollywood communities celebrated when Daniel Radcliffe officially became a father for the first time earlier this year. (Some Potter fans also felt old due to the notion of the Wizarding World actor becoming a papa). Since the birth, the actor has opened up about fatherhood and seems to be enjoying it thus far. Radcliffe also spoke about how being a dad might impact his career in Hollywood . At the time, he explained that since he has a kid, he may now become more selective when it comes to how much he works. Of course, if SAG-AFTRA gets its way, his profession could change in other ways as well.

There are several key points of contention at the center of the SAG and WGA strikes. Both groups are aiming to receive better residuals, specifically when it comes to streaming productions. The merits of Artificial intelligence (or A.I.) have also been debated, as writers are firmly against the prospect of the technology being used to produce scripts. Actors also take issue with it and how it could potentially be used to replicate their likenesses and/or for other purposes.

As the strikes progress, it feels like more notable names are gradually stepping out to show their support. The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White reunited with his Shameless co-stars on the picket lines just recently, and Two and a Half Men’s Jon Cryer and April Bowlby crossed paths as well. Also on joining the strikers was Rosario Dawson, who declared that she would’ve been “living off ramen” if others hadn’t fought for her to get residuals. And after seeing that message, Jamie Lee Curtis (Dawson’s Haunted Mansion co-star) shouted her out.

There doesn’t seem to be a clear end in sight for either strike, but it appears that the writers and actors aren’t looking to stand down. And with their participation in New York, it would seem that Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke (along with their baby) firmly stand alongside the groups.