Scream Trailer Features Scares, Blood, And A Killer Cast

What’s your favorite scary movie? For many horror fans the answer is Wes Craven’s original Scream, or perhaps the three sequels that followed. But Ghostface is finally returning to the big screen thanks to the upcoming fifth movie, aptly titled Scream. The first trailer just arrived, and it's got plenty of scares, blood, and debuts the killer new cast.

This new Scream movie mark the first time an installment in the slasher series brought to life since Wes Craven passed away back in 2015. Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have taken the torch, and they managed to convince original actors like Neve Campbell to return to Woodsboro in the process. Let’s break down what we’re being shown in the first footage from this highly anticipated slasher.

The trailer for Scream opens on one of the newcomers of the franchise: You actress Jenna Ortega. If the footage is to be believed, she's the first victim of Ghostface in the new installment ala Drew Barrymore. We see how modern technology might play into the action, as the doors on her house are unlocked via an application, making her all the more exposed. We'll just have to see if aspects of modern life like social media end up factoring into the mysterious story.

The returning cast quickly assembles, and are paired with some of the other newcomers that will appear in Scream such as In The Heights actress Melissa Barrera. It looks like Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette will all have plenty of action in the new installment-- with Dewey in particular hunting down Ghostface.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Then again, fans might want to take the footage shown above with a grain of salt. The Scream franchise is known for its tight security, with the cast even being given scripts with false endings. As such, I wouldn't be surprised if directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett shot extra faux-footage for the trailer. Only time will how accurate this footage ultimately is.

Anticipation for this new Scream installment has been building since the project was first announced, especially with the original trio of heroes returning to reprise their roles. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette have been open about how emotional it was to return to Woodsboro, especially without Wes Craven at the helm of the movie. Fans will also be delighted to see Scream 4’s Marley Shelton back as Judy Hicks-- who is now the Sheriff. Unfortunately Judy only appeared very briefly in this first trailer, screaming behind the wheel of her car.

Scream is currently expected to arrive in theaters on January 14th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.