‘I’m So Excited For This One.’ Chris Evans Just Asked The Christmas Question I Was Already Thinking After New Trailer For Red One Dropped

We may still be steeped in the Halloween season, but that means the Christmas season is right around the corner. A lot of people will be shifting over to snowmen and reindeer almost as soon as the last trick-or-treaters leave the doorway. But then, some of us ask the question, why wait? A new trailer for the upcoming Christmas movie Red One starring Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson just dropped, and it’s putting him, and likely many more people like him, deep into the Christmas spirit.

The new film stars Evans as a tracker who gets drafted into trying to locate a kidnapped Santa Claus. Evans himself dropped the trailer on his Instagram feed and asked the question I’ve been asking for a couple of weeks already. Can we start listening to Christmas music yet?

The music in the Red One trailer clearly has both Chris Evans and I on the same page. I’m certainly more of a Christmas season guy than I am a spooky season guy. A lot of that may have to do with the fact that Halloween music isn’t really a thing. The fact that you can make Christmas music that works so well in the trailer for an action movie is part of why the music is so great. It’s actually surprisingly versatile.

Chris Evans has had a pretty solid post-MCU career with movies like Knives Out but the actors seem truly excited for people to see Red One. A Christmas movie has huge potential as even if the movie doesn’t break records initially, it has the potential to become part of an annual rotation that comes back around year after year.

While I’m not expecting Red One to compete for Best Picture, the movie looks like a lot of silly fun, and both Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans look like they had an absolute blast making it. While a Christmas movie that is also an action movie is nothing particularly new, it’s always nice to have a new option in the subgenre and this one looks like fun. J.K. Simmons as buff Santa is also near-perfect casting.

While I probably won’t start listening to Christmas music for a couple more months, that’s mostly because my family will probably kick me out of the house. I will certainly be watching Red One at my earliest convenience. It looks like fun and Christmas is all about joy. While Red One is an Amazon project, the studio appears to have high hopes for it as, unlike other recent hits like Road House, Red One is getting an actual theatrical release this November. By then we’ll all be hearing the Christmas music whether we like it or not.