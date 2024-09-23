‘I’m So Excited For This One.’ Chris Evans Just Asked The Christmas Question I Was Already Thinking After New Trailer For Red One Dropped
Chris Evans is getting my psyched for his upcoming Christmas movie.
We may still be steeped in the Halloween season, but that means the Christmas season is right around the corner. A lot of people will be shifting over to snowmen and reindeer almost as soon as the last trick-or-treaters leave the doorway. But then, some of us ask the question, why wait? A new trailer for the upcoming Christmas movie Red One starring Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson just dropped, and it’s putting him, and likely many more people like him, deep into the Christmas spirit.
The new film stars Evans as a tracker who gets drafted into trying to locate a kidnapped Santa Claus. Evans himself dropped the trailer on his Instagram feed and asked the question I’ve been asking for a couple of weeks already. Can we start listening to Christmas music yet?
The music in the Red One trailer clearly has both Chris Evans and I on the same page. I’m certainly more of a Christmas season guy than I am a spooky season guy. A lot of that may have to do with the fact that Halloween music isn’t really a thing. The fact that you can make Christmas music that works so well in the trailer for an action movie is part of why the music is so great. It’s actually surprisingly versatile.
Chris Evans has had a pretty solid post-MCU career with movies like Knives Out but the actors seem truly excited for people to see Red One. A Christmas movie has huge potential as even if the movie doesn’t break records initially, it has the potential to become part of an annual rotation that comes back around year after year.
While I’m not expecting Red One to compete for Best Picture, the movie looks like a lot of silly fun, and both Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans look like they had an absolute blast making it. While a Christmas movie that is also an action movie is nothing particularly new, it’s always nice to have a new option in the subgenre and this one looks like fun. J.K. Simmons as buff Santa is also near-perfect casting.
While I probably won’t start listening to Christmas music for a couple more months, that’s mostly because my family will probably kick me out of the house. I will certainly be watching Red One at my earliest convenience. It looks like fun and Christmas is all about joy. While Red One is an Amazon project, the studio appears to have high hopes for it as, unlike other recent hits like Road House, Red One is getting an actual theatrical release this November. By then we’ll all be hearing the Christmas music whether we like it or not.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.