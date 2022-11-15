Red One: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans Christmas Movie

Between Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, the pair of Hollywood leading men have two People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive covers, billions of dollars made at the global box office, and roles in some of the most consequential film franchises of the 21st century. And while that may be so, The Rock and Captain America have yet to appear in a Christmas movie throughout their respective careers. Well, until now, anyway…

In the very near future, the titans of the Fast & Furious movies and Marvel Cinematic Universe will team up for a new action-packed Christmas movie called Red One. Although we don’t yet know too much about the specifics of the holiday romp, there’s a surprising amount of information we have early on in the game, including the release window, who we’ll be seeing in the movie, and a few other key details.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Red One Is Slated For A Holiday 2023 Release On Prime Video

An exact release date has yet to be announced for Red One at this time, but the action-packed Christmas movie is slated to premiere on Prime Video at some point during the 2023 holiday season, as reported by Deadline. This could mean we will get to see Johnson and Evans’ mysterious Christmas action movie roll out just as everyone with an Amazon Prime subscription is digging through all those Black Friday deals come late November 2023 or shortly thereafter.

(Image credit: Lionsgate/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans Lead The Red One Cast

When Red One arrives like an early Christmas present on Prime Video at some point in late 2023, it will bring with it a cast that feels like a big stack of presents beneath the tree. But, unlike your childhood, we won’t get mad if you take a peek. In fact, let’s go through the list of stars who will take part in the fun-filled action comedy.

For starters, Chris Evans revealed in a November 2022 Instagram post that he will be playing a character named Jack O’Malley opposite of Dwayne Johnson’s Callum Drift in Red One. Other members of the cast, as revealed by Deadline, include J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus (his second time playing a version of the character), Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Claus, as well as Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Wesley Kimmel in undisclosed roles.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Red One Has Been Described A ‘Four-Quadrant Holiday Action Comedy’

Not much about Red One’s premise is known at this time, and no plot details besides the identities of Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans’ characters have been made public, but we do have a brief description of the tone of the upcoming holiday movie. When the project was first announced back in June 2021, Deadline described Red One as a four-quadrant holiday action adventure comedy, which basically means it will be a movie that will appeal to both male and female audiences, as well as those over and under 25 years of age. It’s pretty much an “inside baseball” way of saying it will appeal to all audiences.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle Director Jake Kasdan Is Helming Red One

Although this will be the first time Johnson and Evans have appeared on screen with one another, the wrestler-turned-actor has quite a history with the filmmaker who has been put in charge of directing the upcoming Christmas action comedy. In January 2022, Variety reported that Jake Kasdan, the son of legendary filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan, was put in the director’s chair, making it the third time he has worked with Johnson.

The younger Kasdan previously directed him in the 2017 sequel/reboot film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and then again in 2019 with Jumanji: The Next Level, which had worldwide totals of $962 million and $800 million respectively, according to Box Office Mojo. With success at the box office, it’s easy to see why Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions (his production company) decided to bring Kasdan on for another action comedy.

The director's other film credits include Sex Tape, Friends with Kids, Bad Teacher, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Orange County, and several others. He has also directed episodes for a number of popular shows like Fresh off the Boat, Bless This Mess, Californication, Undeclared, and Freaks and Geeks.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Longtime Fast & Furious Writer Chris Morgan Penned The Red One Script

Kasdan isn’t the only person involved with Red One who has worked with Johnson in the past, as the screenplay was written by someone who worked extensively with the box office draw on multiple Fast & Furious movies. In June 2021, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Chris Morgan, who wrote every movie in the high-octane film franchise from 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift to Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, was handling the script duties for the upcoming Christmas action comedy. The story on which the Red One screenplay was based was originally pitched by Seven Bucks President of Production Hiram Garcia, according to the outlet.

Outside of the Fast & Furious movies, Morgan’s film credits include Wanted, 47 Ronin, The Mummy, Bird Box, Cellular, and The Vatican Tapes. Morgan also co-wrote the screenplay for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is slated for a March 17, 2023 theatrical release. Who knows, maybe Johnson’s Black Adam will show up in the upcoming DC movie.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Production On Red One Kicked Off In November 2022

There is still a year or so until we get to see the famous duo star in their first Christmas movie, but the ball is already rolling, in terms of production. In November 2022, Johnson took to his Instagram account to share with his 346 million followers a couple of first-look images from the set of the upcoming movie. Again, he didn’t share too many details, but The Rock did include images of himself looking like a badass version of Santa Claus next to Evans in what appeared to be a book or toy store.

A few days later, Johnson made another post showing J.K. Simmons in his Santa Claus outfit in a crowded mall. Expect to hear more about the production as the weeks go by.

There is a lot we still don’t know about Red One, including details about its plot, what’s going on with Dwayne Johnson’s outfit, and if it will go down as one of the best action movies (or at least action movies set on Christmas). In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie schedule to figure out what’s coming out next year.