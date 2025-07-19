I Noticed A Christmas Horror Movie Is Trending Right Now On Netflix, And I Am So Confused Right Now

I know I’m not the only one who’s eternally curious about what other people are watching with their Netflix subscription , and the top trending movie and TV tabs have helped me crack the mystery. In fact, they often end my doom-scrolling before it really starts. But seeing one movie in the Top 10 movies made me question everything in mid-July: Krampus.

I Was Not Expecting To See Krampus Trending On Netflix Today

Look, it’s been a long year, but I’m pretty sure it’s not December yet. But despite the lack of holiday cheer in my own life this summer, it’s apparently spreading in its own twisted way among Netflix users because a lot of people are suddenly watching Krampus. The 2015 movie is one of those Christmas horror movies with a character you’d hate to actually spend the holidays with . The movie just joined 2025 Netflix releases on Wednesday, July 16, and clearly a herd of horror fans were scrambling to check it out, or rewatch it.

If you haven’t heard of the movie, it’s derived from a folktale where a horned figure named Krampus punishes badly behaved kids whilst St. Nick rewards the good kids. The movie is from director Michael Dougherty, who also made the great Halloween movie Trick ‘r Treat. It stars Severance’s Adam Scott and Hereditary’s Toni Colette as a couple and parents to a young boy, whose Christmas spirit is tested. After he tears up a letter to Santa, the family becomes haunted by Krampus, and it’s a rather fun horror movie. The Krampus director has even shared his sequel thoughts before.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I’m Now Convinced Christmas In July Is A Lot More Popular

All that being said, Krampus has entered the Netflix Top 10 in the middle of July when the widely celebrated date of Christmas is over five months away. Look, I know Christmas in July is somewhat of a thing thanks to Hallmark’s yearly promotion of it , but I’m starting to think the tradition is a lot more popular among than I originally believed.

Admittedly, Krampus is by no means your average Christmas movie, and is very different than films like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation or How The Grinch Stole Christmas being heavily watched, but I personally get so enamored by the holiday season once it starts as early as late November that I truly just wait it out until then. I am not all people, and I think it’s kind of fun that this is the tradition of some.

Some might only watch horror movies in October, and there’s a new summer horror movie out there right now in the form of I Know What You Did Last Summer. Noticing Krampus trending on Netflix definitely got me all confused on what day it is, but hey, there’s no rule against when you should watch the movie you want to!