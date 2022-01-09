Dwayne Johnson’s Producing Partner Shares Details On His Christmas Action Movie
By Jamil David
Dwayne Johnson has recently been celebrating his historic 2021, during which he dominated two different streaming platforms with Netflix's Red Notice and Disney's Jungle Cruise, which performed exceptionally well on the company's streaming service. Johnson is, of course, looking to dominate even more and has plenty of projects in the works that will guarantee he isn’t going anywhere. One of the most exciting movies the megastar is involved with is a Christmas action movie for Amazon, which seems like it could be something special. The actor's producing partner recently shed some light on the project, and now it sounds even more interesting.
Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions recently spoke with Collider about several projects, including Red Notice, the upcoming Black Adam, and the next Jumanji sequel. It was during this lengthy chat that Garcia also gave some details on The Rock's upcoming holiday flick. Garcia commented on the film not being a typical Christmas movie, saying:
The biggest takeaway here is that the team is putting a lot of effort into making the film different and suitable to Dwayne Johnson’s sensibilities. The actor has a specific vibe he brings to every role, so it would make sense that they'd want to play to his strengths, which have helped generate big bucks at the box office. It's also intriguing that the producer likened the tone to Guardians of The Galaxy, which means there will likely be plenty of quips and joking amid the explosive action. Hiram Garcia went into further detail about how he and the rest of the creative team are pulling things together:
Such a big film is sure to be a holiday treat and a massive undertaking. To pull it off, Dwayne Johnson is reteaming up with some of his longtime collaborators like Jumanji director Jake Kasdan and Fast & Furious scribe Chris Morgan. It'll be interesting to see how the movie differentiates itself from other action Christmas movies like Die Hard and Lethal Weapon. The film has been described as an action-adventure that will take audiences around the globe, though Johnson is not playing Santa.
The actor's next big movie is the highly anticipated DC movie, Black Adam, which looks like it could be one of the biggest movies of 2022. The star has been keeping fans posted about its production and recently shared a wild way that he was shooting for the film.
Dwayne Johnson has a ton of upcoming films, and they'll certainly be exciting to see. His upcoming Christmas movie should also be unique, and I can't wait to see how the vision for the movie translates to the screen.
