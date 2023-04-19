Chris Evans Talks Moving Away From Playing The 'Cool' Guy After Captain America

For a lot of people, Chris Evans will always be Captain America first and foremost. His time as the Marvel superhero was absolutely iconic, to the point that the idea of anybody else playing the role is legitimately hard to fathom. From everything Evans has said, he loved his time in the role, but now that it’s done, he’s apparently having quite a lot of fun playing characters that are about as different from Cap as you can get.

Evans’ new film Ghosted is about a secret agent who goes on one date with somebody, and then inadvertently draws them into the world of espionage. However, in this case, Evans isn’t playing the super spy. The spy role is handled by Ana de Armas, who has become an action hero in her own right recently. Evans is playing the average Joe, with no particular spy skills, who ends up in the middle of something he can’t handle by chasing after a girl. It’s not exactly Captain America, but Evans tells ET he likes it that way, saying…

It's nice to play someone who has not only far less capabilities than someone like Captain America, but in moments of panic has a human reaction. Nothing about Cole is cool, you know? He goes to pieces, but it's endearing. That’s fun to play.

Captain America is quite literally the best at everything; he looks at danger and goes charging forward. Most of us, if we were actually faced with people shooting at us, would go screaming in the other direction, and Evans is apparently having fun doing that for the simple reason that it’s something different than what he is used to doing.

It certainly makes sense. While actors have to love playing the same role over and over again if they’re going to get involved in a big franchise, actors also love that their job allows them to play different sorts of roles. In the time since he left the MCU, Evans has played a variety of roles. His character in The Grey Man wasn't exactly Captain America either. He also took over as the voice of Buzz Lightyear. Many of his performances have just been “normal” people. Even in his handful of projects since Avengers: Endgame Evans is already taking on a variety of different sorts of projects.

Chris Evans will almost certainly play a traditional action hero again. He’s never entirely put to bed the idea that he might even play Captain America again. However, he has said he’s not interested in playing Steve Rogers anytime soon, maybe because he’s still having too much fun playing the guys who aren’t nearly as cool.

As far as playing Captain America, Anthony Mackie now gets to be Cap for a while. How long he'll get to do that we don't know, but it won't be that surprising if after he's done he also goes looking for roles that allow him to stretch his acting muscles a bit more.