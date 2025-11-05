Liam Hemsworth Does Not Get Why Chris Hemsworth Is Up To Shenanigans Like Learning Drums With Ed Sheeran For New Show: 'Seems Like A Crazy Idea'
Brothers speak the truth about each other, right?
The Hemsworth brothers are known for many things in showbiz, ranging from how tall they are to egging each other on during questionable activities to antics that shocked even fellow celebs. None of them are best known for having skills with instruments, but Chris Hemsworth decided to try his hand at drumming for none other than Ed Sheeran, and Liam Hemsworth had a pretty understandable take.
Liam Hemsworth dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his debut on The Witcher, now available streaming with a Netflix subscription in the 2025 TV schedule. The host and the actor still took a few moments to address Chris Hemsworth's unexpected endeavor to play the drums in front of a massive Ed Sheeran audience, with Liam telling Fallon that Chris did "not at all" know how to play the drums already. He went on:
The Thor actor's show in question is National Geographic's Limitless: Live Better Now, available streaming with a Disney+ subscription. It's the spiritual successor to Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, which released in 2022 and was billed as following the actor as he "attempts six epic challenges in his search for longevity." The Live Better Now incarnation is described on Disney+ as Hemsworth taking on "epic challenges to reveal ways we can live better today."
Based on Liam Hemsworth's comments, one of those ways to live better for his brother was to play the drums passably enough for Ed Sheeran, even if his brotherly support couldn't stop him from wondering what Chris was thinking. Fortunately, the Hunger Games vet had just enough time to make the trip from London to see his brother's debut as Ed Sheeran's drummer, as he recounted:
All's fair in love and brotherhood, and the duo spent some time together over Halloween. Plus, Liam Hemsworth undoubtedly knows a thing or two about stress when it comes to making television shows, with plenty of pressure on him as the new star of The Witcher replacing Henry Cavill. That's just not quite the same as making a drumming debut in front of presumably tens of thousands of live fans.
Liam Hemsworth doesn't seem tempted to follow in his older brother's footsteps of learning an instrument and then immediately taking the stage alongside Ed Sheeran. That said, even though his first season of The Witcher only premiered on Netflix in late October, his time wearing Geralt of Rivia's costume may already be over. The fifth and final season of The Witcher began to wrap filming earlier in the fall.
As for Chris Hemsworth, while he's likely still best known for his work as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Limitless: Live Better Now isn't his first or only project for National Geographic and Disney+. In addition to the original incarnation of Limitless in 2022, Hemsworth worked with National Geographic for Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember and Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth. There's more to the man than Mjölnir!
For now, you can find Liam Hemsworth's first season as Geralt with The Witcher streaming on Netflix, while Chris Hemsworth's antics with Ed Sheeran can be found with Limitless: Live Better Now on Disney+.
