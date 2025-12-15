People Keep Talking About Amanda Seyfried In The Housemaid, But Selena Gomez Knows They're Sleeping On Another Movie

Amanda Seyfried's movie and TV roles span many genres, and she's currently having a serious moment in theaters. Because she's got not one but two movies coming to theaters this Holiday Season, meaning you can create a bonafide double feature about the Mean Girls star. And while people keep talking about her upcoming book to screen adaptation The Housemaid, Selena Gomez posted about the other Seyfried-led movie that folks are sleeping on (for now).

The Housemaid's trailer instantly got folks excited about the Paul Feig movie, largely thanks to its leading ladies Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney. But she's also got a movie musical coming out just one week later: The Testament of Ann Lee. The latter was recently seen by Gomez, who took to Instagram to share her love for the project. Check it out below:

Talk about a glowing review. And the "Hands to Myself" singer isn't the only one who has been giving Amanda Seyfried her flowers, as her performance in The Ballad of Ann Lee recently earned the actress a Golden Globe nomination. So it should be interesting to see how this title performs as we get deeper into Awards Season.

Selena Gomez shared her Instagram stories to her whopping 416 million followers on the social media outlet. Additionally she posted a sweet photo with Seyfried, giving the Mamma Mia! actress her flowers for her work on this very different movie musical. Check it out below:

It certainly sounds like Seyfried is giving an outstanding performance in that movie, in addition to her soon-to-be-viral work on The Housemaid. It seems like The Testament of Ann Lee is going to be a contender this Awards Season, and we'll have to wait and see if it joins the ranks of musicals that have won Best Picture.

It's pretty wild that these two very different Seyfried movies are getting their wide theatrical release just days away from each other. So move over Barbenheimer, we've got another double feature on the way. But what should it be named? I'm going to go with The Testament of The Housemaid, although that's a pretty long mashup. We'll just have to wait to see how both of these titles perform, and if moviegoing audiences agree with Selena Gomez's glowing review.

While Seyfried's Golden Globe nomination might encourage folks to go see The Testament of Ann Lee in theaters, I'm curious about how The Housemaid will perform at the box office. If it does well, then it has the potential to grow into a full-blown franchise. After all, there are three books in the series.

The Housemaid will hit theaters on December 19th, and The Testament of Ann Lee will follow suit on December 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. It's Amanda Seyfried's world, and we're all just living in it at this point.