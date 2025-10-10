Extraction's Starting To Feel Like The New Avatar, But The Director Just Shared A Thrilling Update
If you're waiting for Extraction 3, you may be waiting for a while.
Making movies is tough business. Lots of film ideas never even get made, while others eventually happen but still take years before anything ever happens. It’s been more than a decade and a half since the first Avatar film, and we’re not even halfway through with those franchise plans. But now it feels like Chris Hemsworth’s much smaller action franchise Extraction may take almost as long.
Chris Hemsworth's Extraction (available with a Netflix subscription) was a solid action movie that was successful enough that it spawned a sequel. Extraction 2 came out three years after the first film, which is just about right for a sequel like that. Extraction 3 was confirmed almost immediately after the success of part two, which implied we’d see it in short order, but that’s not looking like the case.
Chris Hemsworth made comments about a year ago that Extraction 3 was expected to go into production this year, which would have put the movie likely coming out in 2026. However, a year later, franchise director Sam Hargrave told Collider that he hopes for the movie to start filming next year, which might put the film out the year after that. He said…
Honestly, this sounds like what James Cameron would say about Avatar 2 whenever he was asked, and that movie took over a decade to actually happen. It’s clearly uncertain at this point if Extraction 3 will film this year, which means it all being pushed back by another year is distinctly possible.
It sounds like the major stumbling block is the production of Avengers: Secret Wars. The follow-up to Avengers: Doomsday is currently set to release in December 2027, and while we don’t know when production on that movie will start, it will likely be sometime next spring (a year after the production of Doomsday began) as the film will come out a year after that movie.
The question is how much Chris Hemsworth will be needed for Secret Wars, and that may not be something anybody even knows yet, as we don’t know if the script is even done. Assuming Hargrave knows at least a little, this would seem to indicate that Hemsworth will at least be in Secret Wars. This is something which is far from certain, considering many fans are wondering if Thor might be about to die in the MCU, something Hemsworth himself inadvertently touched off.
If Thor does continue to move forward, then we also need to consider the possibility that Hemsworth could be needed for other MCU films after Secret Wars. If he is, that might delay Extraction 3 even more. I guess we’ll just have to keep waiting.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
