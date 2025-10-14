'It's So Goofy.' Tessa Thompson Gets Candid About What Filming Marvel Movies With Chris Hemsworth Is Really Like
Tessa Thompson doesn't hold back on what it's like making movies with Chris Hemsworth.
While the Marvel Cinematic Universe may not be quite as big a franchise as it once was, the movies are still a great deal of fun for the audiences that are going to the movies to see them. It turns out the movies are also just as much fun to make. At least they were for Tessa Thompson, though she admits that Chris Hemsworth was a big reason for that.
In a recent appearance at the BFI London Film Festival (via Variety), Thompson talked about her experience in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Thor: Ragnarok to The Marvels. She made it clear that she had an absolute blast making movies with director Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth, calling the Thor actor…
While Thompson may sound like she’s being critical of Hemsworth here, it’s clear she actually loved working with him. She complimented the actor (with whom she also appeared in the failed reboot Men in Black: International) who may act like “a baby” a lot of the time. But she said that was all in service of a willingness to “discover,” which made working with him great. Thompson continued…
Thompson’s most recent entry in the MCU was by voicing her character of Valkyrie in the recent Marvel Zombies! animated series. Her name was not included in the massive cast list for Avengers: Doomsday, making it seem unlikely, though not impossible, that we’ll be seeing her again in the next MCU movie.
Making Marvel movies, as well as other major blockbusters, is certainly unlike most traditional film projects. The movie's heavy reliance on CGI means that most of the movie what we see on screen was never really there while the actors were filming their scenes. Many performers have talked about how difficult that can all be.
It turns out that was exactly why Tessa Thompson wanted to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress says she wanted to challenge herself, because she was far from certain that she’d really be able to make a movie like that. In the end, she found the experience quite freeing. She explained…
I think we can all agree now that Tessa Thompson absolutely can make those movies. Her last live-action appearance in the MCU, in a brief cameo in The Marvels, showed that she doesn’t even need Chris Hemsworth to make it work.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.