Chris Hemsworth Once Had An Awkward Text Exchange With An Ex Girlfriend, And Transformers Co-Star Brian Tyree Henry Chimed In With An Even Worse Story

Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry were the leads in the animated sci-fi movie Transformers One . They voiced archnemeses Optimus Prime and Megatron with the 2024 movie release setting up the origin story of their relationship. Another thing the two actors have in common is their awkward text exchange stories where Hemsworth accidentally texted his ex-girlfriend and Henry chimed in with an even worse story.

I’d like to believe we’ve all been there where we accidentally sent someone a text message that wasn’t meant for them. It’s probably one of the most painfully awkward experiences a person can have with technology. Chris Hemsworth can relate on that front to us all as he spoke in a Pedestrian TV video (via US Weekly ) about a texting mishap he had with his high school ex-girlfriend and the story is absolutely cringe:

Many moons ago in high school, I had a girlfriend that I was trying to part ways with. And it was like, it was this really long conversation and I didn't really, kind of… you know… wasn’t able to kind of break up the relationship. My mate text me like, ‘How’d it go?’ and I said, ‘Our worst conversation ever.’ And I sent it to her… I was like, ‘Hahaha, I was so tired, I’m so sorry.’

That’s just a tad awkward to accidentally tell your ex-girlfriend that breaking up with her was their “worst conversation ever.” Then again, that’s to be expected from a breakup. It’s never anyone’s favorite conversation. It’s a shame back then there was no “unsend” button like there is now. Even if that high school romance didn’t last for the Thor actor, he’s been happily married to Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky since 2010. They’ve been living their best life in Byron Bay with their three kids developing “ultimate family workouts” and many fun vacations.

If you thought accidentally sending your ex-girlfriend a text about having the “worst conversation” with her was bad, Brian Tyree Henry had a similar yet even worse story for you. The Causeway actor chimed in that he unintentionally sent private photos to the wrong person and prepare yourself for laughter:

I once texted photos of my colonoscopy to my Uber driver. Don’t ask me who I was trying to send photos of the colonoscopy to.

Okay, Brian Tyree Henry wins in the contest of “Who Accidentally Sent the Most Awkward Text.” That’s definitely a TMI moment for the Uber driver to have experienced. But, it’s also one of those moments we can all laugh about much later. I know I am.

The Transformer One actors aren’t the only ones to have embarrassing moments involving awkward texts. For example, Kevin Smith accidentally texted actress/model Genesis Rodriguez thinking he was offering George R.R. Martin to be in his 4:30 Movie. This led to the Clerks actor/director having to write a part for her in his new movie. Gymnast Jordan Chiles thought she was being pranked when former NBA star Michael Jordan texted her when it turned out to be the real deal. It’s easy to make mistakes when it comes to technology. But, luckily now we can unsend and edit sent texts before we have to do any damage control.

Sending the wrong people text messages and colonoscopy photos must have been incredibly offputting for Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry. On the other hand, they do make for entertaining stories and a good lesson for us to pause before hitting the send button. Their movie Transformers One still has limited showings in theaters now and is available to rent on digital streaming platforms.