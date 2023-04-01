Chris Pratt Addressed All The Backlash Over His Super Mario Bros. Character: ‘I’m Grateful

Few video game characters are as iconic as the red shirt & overalls wearing Italian plumbers from Mario Bros. Since the original game’s release in 1983, Mario & Luigi have been some of the most recognizable faces in the video game space. Besides one flop of a live-action movie (though many have since defended it) thirty years ago, the Mushroom Kingdom and its citizens have been relegated to the digital space. That's all about the change with Illumination and Universal Pictures’ upcoming take on the franchise. Despite a gorgeously faithful trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie , many fans were unhappy with the studio’s decision to cast Chris Pratt in the lead, taking to social media to roast the actor’s work. Pratt is now addressing the backlash and, amid it all, he’s “grateful.”

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day (the voice of Luigi) recently sat down for an interview with io9 to promote their upcoming video game adaptation and discuss the responsibility of stepping into the beloved franchise. Even though Pratt is no stranger to large franchises and fan scrutiny, the Lego Movie actor says he feels the most responsibility stepping into the skin of the turtle-stomping heroes. While addressing the fan backlash surrounding the voice casting, the actor said he understands their feelings. He told the publication:

Oh, I totally get it, man. There’s a passionate fan base, and I’m one of the fans. I get it. Mostly, people don’t want something like this to get screwed up. They’re precious about it. They’re careful. And I’m grateful for that.

The two stars said they see themselves as massive fans of the series, as they grew up on the video game. The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia alum says he believes franchise devotees are so passionate because, in many ways, the game was responsible for taking care of them. Charlie Day added:

I think Super Mario Bros., really, when you think about what a video game does for people, it is a place to escape to. So people would go, after maybe having a tough day at school or in your work life, whatever it is, you put on Super Mario Bros., you play for an hour, and you just disappear into that land and that world. So in many ways, the game had taken care of people, I think, in a way that they don’t want the franchise messed up at all. So I think they’ll be really happy when they see the movie two, three, maybe four times in the theater.

The Super Mario Bros. franchise has been a beloved part of gaming culture and people’s lives for decades now. With a dedicated fan base that spans generations, it’s no surprise that admirers have strong opinions about the upcoming film adaptation. When it comes to the casting, Chris Pratt, in particular, has been a topic of discussion, with some fans arguing that his voice and acting style doesn’t fit the character of Mario, who is traditionally portrayed with a thick Italian accent and a more jovial demeanor. But according to the directors of the movie, casting Pratt made total sense to them. One-half of the pair of filmmakers, Horvath, recently told our sister site, Total Film :

For us, it made total sense. He’s really good at playing a blue-collar hero with a ton of heart. For the way that Mario is characterized in our film, he’s perfect for it.

Chris Pratt is joined by an all-star cast that includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, along with Charles Martinet appearing in “surprise cameos.” Matthew Fogel wrote the script.