The Super Mario Bros. Movie's New Trailer Shows First Looks At Donkey Kong And Princess Peach, Plus Mario Kart Action

With each day, we get closer to the potential blockbusters on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases . The Super Mario Bros. Movie is one of those movies that will make a play at trying to become one of next year’s biggest hits, and we have another reel of new footage that is aiming to sell the world on that very idea. Now that we've seen some action with Donkey Kong, Princess Peach and Mario Kart on display, that's a concept that isn't too hard to buy into.

In another Nintendo Direct event specifically centered around Universal and Illumination’s big collaboration, this brand new look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie was dropped. Teased earlier on social media with an image of Princess Peach’s throne room, we can now see that it's not just the standard Mario franchise that's going to be pulled from. That's right, folks, get ready for big screen Mario Kart!

The first The Super Mario Bros Movie trailer showed the world its first look at Chris Pratt’s Mario, as well as Jack Black’s Bowser. Establishing the world of the Mushroom Kingdom, we saw Mario excitedly bouncing his way towards Princess Peach’s castle. Clearly the gloves are off with this new look, as we’ve now seen Donkey Kong and Mario fighting in an arena, in a style reminiscent to Super Smash Bros.

We also get to hear more of the impressive cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as Charlie Day’s Luigi gets a moment of dialogue where he protects his brother/fellow plumber by denying he even knows him. And, of course, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach gets to fill us in on what could be a multiverse of Mario games that will be referenced.

Based on what we know about The Super Mario Bros. Movie , more of the iconography of this landmark Nintendo property will be seen and heard throughout this new film. This new trailer, and its usage of the very familiar settings from Super Mario 64 and Mario Kart, only makes that assumption all the stronger. Though it will be interesting to see how the reactions to this trailer stack up to the previous Super Mario Bros. Movie commentary that hit the internet.

We truly don’t know what moments the next Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer will show off. Here's hoping we get a hint of whether or not the Mario Kart sequence contains a full-on orchestral cover of Rainbow Road's signature music. It'd be an absolute crime to not let the film's composer Brian Tyler approach that iconic fanfare, especially with his insightful connection to the Fast Saga in full effect.