Lacey Chabert Is Pretty In Pink (And Heading To Paris!) For Her Next Hallmark Gig

I don’t know how she does it. Actress, mom and producer Lacey Chabert only just wrapped on her upcoming Hallmark movie set in Disney World, and yet she’s already ready to jet set again. This time, she’s heading to Paris for a limited series at the cabler based on the popular romance novel Paris Is Always A Good Idea by Jenn McKinlay.

Chabert first dropped the announcement on her socials, and I’m almost as obsessed with her bringing back Barbiecore pink as I am with the announcement itself. Take a look at her adorable video and her adorable sweater, below.

This won't be Chabert's first time overseas for a role. She previously starred in all of The Wedding Veil trilogy, not to mention Iceland's A Christmas Quest, A Christmas in Rome, and many more. Her recent movie Lost in Paradise filmed in Fiji.

While Chabert notes the project will be “coming soon,” I’m hoping the pink sweater is a color palette hint that we’ll be looking at spring or summer, which would coincide with the time of year people are longing to take Euro trips. We’ll have to wait and see if it's a hint or just a fun celebrity fashion moment, however, as Hallmark is only confirming “later this year” as of now. Better to hit the 2026 TV release schedule than 2027 no matter when it airs, I’d say.

One thing that’s interesting about Paris Is Always A Good Idea is that the book follows its lead character, a woman named Chelsea Martin, on a multi-country adventure. There’s a bunch of backstory we don't need to get into right now about grief and finding oneself again, but all you really need to know is that Chelsea (Lacey Chabert) will travel back to Europe to revisit a gap year she took as a younger woman and will spend time with men who had crossed her path during that original trip.

The book takes Chelsea on an adventure that encompasses not only Paris, but also Ireland and Italy. In the series, the travels will be a bit different, with Hallmark mentioning France and Spain in the official description for the project. Either way, it sounds as delicious as a croissant and espresso combo.

I’ve got the croissant at my disposal already, and a copy of the book should be easy. Paris is Always A Good Idea is only $10 bucks on Amazon right now, and it should be a nice, relaxing activity fans can dive into while we wait to see what the Queen of Hallmark does next. Obviously, we’ll keep you posted with more details, but it’s nice to know Ms. Chabert is keeping busy, and already has not one, but two, projects in the pipeline this year.