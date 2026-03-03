One Major Reason Katherine Schwarzenegger Is ‘Grateful’ To Have Married Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt is one of Hollywood's highest-grossing actors, with roles in major franchises such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, The LEGO Movie and Super Mario Bros. That’s only one half of his identity though. Even though he jokingly put his family 8th on his top essentials list, the Parks and Recreation actor is known to be a big family man. According to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, there is one major reason why she is grateful to have him for a husband.

The best Chris in Hollywood debate will probably never be settled, but for Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt has always been her number 1 . The two got married in 2019 after a whirlwind courtship. Schwarzenegger told People why Pratt takes the cake for one reason above all others:

For a variety of reasons, I'm grateful that I married Chris. But one of them ... [is] being able to have someone who brings humor in challenging times. Even when not funny, someone who can also make you laugh in a really hard time is really important. He definitely does that, so I'm really grateful for that.

Given Chris Pratt’s natural comedic improv abilities , it doesn’t surprise me that there’s a lot of laughter in that house. Shared humor is always an important part of a healthy relationship, but it’s especially needed during hard times of tight public scrutiny that celebrities often face.

The Marvel actor and New York Times best-selling author first started dating in early 2018, amidst Pratt’s divorce from actress Anna Faris. Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s relationship quickly escalated to an engagement in December of the same year. Then, nearly a year after tying the knot in 2019, the newlyweds welcomed their first baby together during the summer of 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

(Image credit: Netflix)

This may sound like a very quick relationship timeline , but friends and family of the couple, including Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, confirm the pair are deeply in love . Thank goodness for their shared love and Pratt’s lighthearted attitude, because it hasn’t always been sunshine and rainbows during their eight years together.

The Tomorrow War actor has faced more than one wave of internet backlash over controversial comments, but the most intense was over an Instagram caption in 2021 . What was supposed to be a sweet sentiment celebrating his wife led to some misunderstood phrasing. In the post, Pratt thanked Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a “gorgeous, healthy daughter," which some fans took as a dig at his ex Anna Faris. The Mom actress had experienced premature birth complications with their now-13-year-old son, Jack Pratt. The Jurassic World actor denied this intention behind these words, and many people close to him confirmed what a loving father Pratt is to all his children.

I’m not saying Chris Pratt is perfect in any sense (people so rarely are), but it is difficult for me to believe the kind instincts he shows in public, like covering Electric State co-star Millie Bobby Brown’s wardrobe malfunction , aren’t his true nature. If anything, I certainly believe his wife when she says his jokes do not dry up when he steps off camera.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors