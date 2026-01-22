Chris Pratt Revealed Which Marvel Character He Wants A Crossover With, And I So Agree

There’s no shortage of Marvel crossover ideas floating around the internet, especially with the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday soon to hit the 2026 movie schedule, but every once in a while, one actually makes you stop and say, “Yeah… that would work.” On that note, Chris Pratt just shared which character he’d like to see Quill cross paths with in a new Marvel movie, and honestly, it’s hard to argue with his pick.

Speaking to Screen Rant while promoting his new sci-fi thriller Mercy, Chris Pratt was asked about potential Marvel crossovers now that the studio has access to characters previously locked behind other studios. As he put it:

Now, it seems Marvel Studios has access to IP that had been owned by previous studios before, including Fox. I really, really loved Deadpool. I think Ryan [Reynolds] GOAT-ed himself with that performance. He really nailed it. I would love to just be there for the process, even if I’m just a fly on the wall. So I’m going to say Deadpool.

A Star-Lord and Deadpool crossover feels almost too obvious on a tonal level. Pratt’s Peter Quill has always lived in that sweet spot between sincere emotional beats and pop-culture-fueled chaos. Deadpool, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, thrives on breaking the fourth wall and undercutting tension. Put them together, and you’d get a collision of humor styles that could be complementary.

What makes Pratt’s comments especially interesting is the timing. Star-Lord was last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which wrapped up James Gunn’s trilogy while reshuffling the team and sending Quill back to Earth. The film’s end credits explicitly promised that “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return,” but Marvel has stayed quiet about when or where that might happen.

Most speculation points toward Quill's return in the two-part Avengers event currently on the horizon, which includes Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. That said, neither Star-Lord nor Deadpool has been officially confirmed for Doomsday, and rumors about Reynolds’ involvement remain conflicting.

Pratt mentioned wanting to be part of the process, even as a “fly on the wall.” That suggests genuine curiosity about how Marvel could balance Deadpool’s irreverent tone with the larger MCU machine, something fans have been debating since the merger became official. There is also the question of whether or not, with the restraint of a PG-13 rating, the character can thrive because, as of now, he's only ever appeared in R-rated territory.

Will it actually happen? That’s still very much up in the air. But if Avengers: Secret Wars truly is positioned as a multiversal blowout and soft reset, there may not be a better time to let Star-Lord and Deadpool cross paths.

Until Marvel confirms anything, it’s all hypothetical. But if Pratt ever gets his wish, I’ll be first in line to watch that chaos unfold. For now, I'll settle for rewatching all the Marvel movies in order with my Disney+ subscription.