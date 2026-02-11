‘Was That A Giveaway?’ I Can’t Get Enough Of Chris Hemsworth Guessing Marvel Stars In Fun Game With Mark Ruffalo

Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo are two of our longest-tenured MCU stars right now, with the former having started his journey in 2011’s Thor and Ruffalo joining the action in 2012’s The Avengers. This means that they’ve worked with many others over the course of the Marvel movies in order, and probably know nearly everyone who’s also played a major role in the films. That’s why I’m loving watching Hemsworth try to guess another Marvel lead in a fun guessing game with the Hulk actor.

What Happened When Chris Hemsworth Played A Marvel Actor Guessing Game With Mark Ruffalo

The 2026 movie schedule is poised to bring us two new films from the MCU, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, in the coming months, but the time is upon us for another movie that sees two Avengers stars reunite, Crime 101. That Heat-adjacent crime thriller stars Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo (along with Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, and more), meaning that the actors have now appeared in their first non-MCU film together.

With each of them being so entrenched in the Marvel multiverse, however, MTV UK recently asked them to play a round of Who Even Am I, a game where they try to guess which of their previous co-stars is being hinted at, and several of those mentioned are, of course, also veterans of the MCU. A clip was posted to Instagram, and, well, just take a look at how fun it was:

OMG. I’m obsessed! First of all, considering how many of us non-actors are basically addicted to superhero movies, many of us could play a game just like this with no problem. I think a lot of people would be able to nail both the hints and the guesses even if we also included this duo’s non-Marvel co-stars in it, simply because we also love a lot of the films they’ve done away from the mega blockbuster franchise.

Secondly, when watching the full video, they both actually do a very good job of guessing who’s being discussed, considering the sheer number of well-known actors like Tom Holland they’ve worked with (even in incredibly small roles), just in the MCU.

Something that I also love about the video is how, because of intense Marvel secrecy, they are frequently unsure of what questions to say yay or nay to, so as not to give away anything from upcoming films. This is, as we know, a factor of starring in the films/TV shows that’s sometimes been an issue for Ruffalo, and the man we see as the mystery co-star in the video clip, with Holland having spoiled specific movie scenes (and other details) on more than one occasion.

What I also love about this is that we can see how well these two stars (who worked so well together in Thor: Ragnarok) seem to get along, and I can’t wait to see how that translates to the screen in their new film.