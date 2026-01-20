Chris Pratt On Getting Fat, And Why It’s Been Great For Him To Have Arnold Schwarzenegger As An In-Law

It can be easy to forget that Chris Pratt first connected with audiences as Andy Dwyer, the well-meaning, slightly out-of-shape goofball on NBC’s Parks and Recreation. Long before the superhero workouts and franchise stardom that came with Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, the Electric State actor was carving out a very different kind of on-screen identity. Now, in a wide-ranging conversation, he’s looking back on the moment he realized that gaining weight actually helped him understand where he belonged as a performer, along with why being related to Arnold Schwarzenegger has turned out to be a major plus.

In an interview with The Irish Times, Pratt recalled noticing one year that the number on the scale was creeping up. Rather than seeing it as a problem, he realized something surprising had happened at the same time. As he explained:

When I got on Parks and Rec I noticed one year, ‘Dang, I’m getting fat!’ In that episode I was the funniest I’ve ever been. I felt really like I wanted to keep in this avenue. Then I got extra-fat and started doing this sort of sweaty-sidekick comedic roles. Which was great. It was bread and butter. I was making money doing television. And I thought, ‘Maybe I’m not cut out to be that leading-man guy. Maybe I’m supposed to do these kind of supporting comedic characters.’

Looking back on his time on Parks and Recreation, Pratt remembers the moment he realized his weight gain was actually working in his favor. After noticing he was packing on the pounds, the Super Mario Bros. Movie voice actor decided to lean into it because it coincided with what he felt was the funniest he’d ever been. That realization pushed him toward a stretch of trying to gain more weight and deliberately selecting messy, sweaty sidekick roles. The work was consistent, the paychecks were steady, and for a while, he assumed that might be where his career topped out.

(Image credit: NBC)

Pratt also spoke candidly about his personal life, especially the role his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, plays behind the scenes. He describes having the Terminator franchise star in his life as a genuine blessing, as it brings a level of perspective from someone who’s lived at the highest level of fame and scrutiny. Pratt continued:

I was literally having a conversation with Arnold the day before yesterday. I brought the girls over there to do painting with him. I have a handful of issues in my life. And it’s always nice to talk to people about what’s going on.

There are things, the Jurassic World veteran performer admits, that he can’t fully unpack with people he grew up with or even close family members, because they don’t have the frame of reference. But the former Mr. Universe has been through fame, scrutiny, political power, and public fallout at a level few people ever experience. He continued:

Some of those issues I can’t really discuss with people I grew up with, or my close family members. Because they just don’t have a frame of reference to understand where I’m coming from. But I can ask Arnold these questions, because he’s been through it – at a much higher level.

That steady perspective from his father-in-law may be part of what’s helped Pratt remain in the leading-man mix after once believing he might never get there. What comes next is still an open question, including whether his path eventually leads back to new Marvel movies. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 left the door open for Peter Quill’s return, and while the Tomorrow War actor hasn’t made any promises, he hasn’t ruled it out either. For now, fans are left waiting to see if Star-Lord resurfaces somewhere in the larger MCU, possibly even in a surprise appearance in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

In the meantime, Pratt’s schedule is anything but quiet. His 2026 calendar lineup includes Mercy, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and the return of The Terminal List for its second season, which is expected to debut in mid to late 2026 for those with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.