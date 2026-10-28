Christopher Lloyd Was Shook When Michael J. Fox Took Over Back To The Future’s Marty (But Not For The Reason I Thought)
Great Scott! This is heavy.
One of the most fascinating behind-the-scenes Back To The Future details I recently learned is that Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly was the result of a recast. Eric Stoltz originally earned the role and even played Marty for over a month with the rest of the cast before the swap was made. As you can imagine, the experience was “heavy” for everyone involved. Christopher Lloyd, aka Doc Brown, just revealed what it was like for him when Stoltz left and Fox was brought in.
Lloyd just turned 88 years old last week, and is marking the Back To The Future-themed milestone (remember the DeLorean gets to 88 miles per hour to work) with an autobiography that’s now on bookshelves. While promoting his book In My Own Time, he reminisced about the moment on set when he learned Michael J. Fox was going to replace Eric Stoltz. As he said:
In the new chat with the Family Ties actor for Interview Magazine, Christopher Lloyd recalled the moment he learned that Fox would take over Marty. It’s what he said next that I found quite interesting. In his words:
I mean… imagine getting done with a month’s worth of work, and then being told you have to start from scratch with a completely new coworker you’ve just met. It’s frustrating news to receive, even if Steven Spielberg is the one giving it. But, as Lloyd also shared, “it all worked out” because Michael J. Fox was just perfect for the role. He offered a new burst of energy to the set Stoltz didn’t have, and what we got in turn is one of the best '80s movies ever.
I would have thought that Lloyd would be worried about working with a whole new actor on Back To The Future. However, the reason instead was a fear from the actor’s side that he might not be able to replicate the performance he’d given thus far.
Stoltz was reportedly replaced on Back To The Future because the actor was “a little more Shakespeare” than the filmmakers wanted, per Fox. It couldn’t have been easy for Fox to start playing Marty after the cast and crew had gotten into the swing of things on the set of Back To The Future. Plus, Fox got the role after making a deal that he would shoot the movie and Family Ties at the same time. It resulted in the young star not getting much sleep during the shoot, but it also helped make Back To The Future the beloved film it is.
Back To The Future just crossed its 40th anniversary last year, and I love knowing there are always more stories to learn about the iconic film. I'm curious what other nuggets are in Lloyd's brand-new autobiography.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.