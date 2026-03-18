A Back To The Future Star Just Shared a Fun BTS Set Story I'd Actually Never Heard Before

Back To The Future is indisputably one of the best 80s movies, and one of those classics we’ll never stop talking about. Considering the movie just hit its 40th anniversary last year, it feels like it’s more difficult than ever to come across something new about the movie we haven’t heard before. But, I just heard one! Well, it's actually about the sequel.

In Back To The Future Part II, Marty and Doc of course meet Biff’s grandchild Griff Tannen and his gang of hooligans. Darlene Vogel, who played the sole female member of the group, Leslie "Spike" O'Malley, recalled this memory from set:

We had Margarita Fridays in his trailer, and he’s just the sweetest guy on the planet. I mean, just so humble, and so gracious, and you know, a normal guy.

There’s been a lot said about the making of the Back To The Future movies, but somehow Margarita Fridays slipped through the cracks?! Vogel told the story on The Patrick LabyorSheaux With Patrick LabyorSheaux podcast, and didn’t elaborate much. We do have to wonder if Fox was the one blending the margaritas, and how that went with the rest of the cast. What kind of margaritas? How long did the tradition go for?

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(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Anyways, Vogel clearly has fond memories of playing Spike on the Back To The Future sequel, which came out back in 1989 and was one of the highest-grossing movies of that year. She and Fox actually worked together twice, the first time being in 1988’s Bright Lights, Big City, where she said she was hired as a model, but was upgraded to play the girlfriend to Kiefer Sutherland’s character.

Darlene Vogel shared the story while talking about how she got into the famed movie, which she said was supposed to be a two-week job originally, and ultimately became two months. Over the years, people have often mistaken Vogel for her stunt woman Cheryl Wheeler-Dixon, who got quite hurt while filming the hoverboard sequence.

When the gang crashed into Hill Valley City Hall, Wheeler-Dixon actually crashed into a wall instead of “glass” and fell down 20 feet. In the same interview, Vogel talked about running into Fox after a long time, and even he made the popular mistake. But obviously, like she said, Fox sounds like he was an absolute delight to work with on the film back in the day.

Darlene Vogel’s story is new, but if you haven’t been paying attention to Back To The Future BTS updates recently, Michael J. Fox actually put out a book about the making of the movie last year. There, he talked about things like why he actually hated driving the DeLorean, how he was actually very involved in Marty’s costuming, and what it was like to replace another actor in the role.

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While there’s a lot of facts and trivia about the Back To The Future movies, it’s nice to hear something new about them!