One Big Reason Michael J. Fox Does Feel Bad About His Back To The Future Casting

Michael J. Fox famously replaced Eric Stoltz as Marty McFly in Back to the Future, but that recasting had a broader effect that also cost The Office star Melora Hardin what could have been her breakout role as Jennifer. Fox still feels bad about the decision all these years later, and I’m on his side, even if I still love the two actors who ended playing Jennifer in the trilogy. Here’s what happened to Hardin, according to Fox.

(Image credit: NBC)

Hardin Was Simply Too Tall

The recasting of Marty McFly from Eric Stoltz to Michael J. Fox is one of the most famous in Hollywood history. Without getting too deep into the weeds, after weeks of shooting, the producers of Back to the Future (which turned 40 this year) decided Stoltz wasn’t the right fit for the tone they were going for and made the decision to bring in Fox.

The effects on the production went much deeper than simply replacing an actor, as much of the movie had to be completely reshot, and little of the scenes filmed before Fox joined made it into the final cut, even if Marty wasn’t in the shot. Fox is shorter than Stoltz, and while the plan wasn’t to replace anyone else, it seems those same producers got worried that Hardin being taller than Fox could be a problem. Fox recently wrote about the decision in his memoir about the movie, Future Boy (via Entertainment Weekly):

Melora, several inches taller than me, was replaced in the movie after I took over as Marty. Initially, [director] Bob Zemeckis thought perhaps the audience could look past our height difference, but when he quickly surveyed the female members of the crew, they assured him that the tall pretty girl in high school rarely picks the cute short guy.

Fox knew that the move wasn’t fair to Hardin, adding:

I regret that this prejudice inadvertently affected another cast member in Back to the Future - Melora Hardin, the talented actress who had played Marty’s girlfriend, Jennifer, opposite the perfectly tall Eric Stoltz.

At the time, Fox was used to negativity regarding his height, according to his book. He’d found success playing younger characters, but as he started moving into more mature roles, his small stature began to hold him back. Having a girlfriend who was taller than him simply didn’t work in the eyes of the powers that be on Back to the Future.

He also didn’t have much sway at the time, of course. That meant no one consulted him on the decision to replace Hardin with Claudia Wells, who herself was replaced in the cast of the movies by Elizabeth Shue for the two sequels. Fox writes that he would have argued to keep her on.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Hardin Has Spoken About It, Too

Earlier this year, Hardin appeared on the Joe Vulpis Podcast and gave her side of the story, explaining that she knew earning the role was a big deal, with the very real possibilities of a sequel. Understandably, she was angry at the decision, but she has a different perspective these days, saying:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the time, at 17 years old, that was crushing for me, and very, very upsetting. Whatever! If I had done it, I'm sure it would have all gone in a different way. I wouldn't have done The Office.

For that, I think we can all agree that we’re lucky, because it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the role of Jan Levinson, one of the best characters on The Office (which you can watch with a Peacock subscription). It’s at least good to know that for Hardin and Back to the Future, everything seems to have worked out the way it should have in the long run.