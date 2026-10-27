Straight Applause For The Deep Cut Hunger Games References In Mckenna Grace’s A+ Blue Dress

It's a good time to be a Hunger Games fan. Those who loved the original movies (which are streaming with a Netflix subscription) will soon be treated to another book to screen adaptation with the movie version of Sunrise on the Reaping. Actress Mckenna Grace has been method dressing while promoting her role as Maysilee/ Merrilee Donner, and I have to give her flowers for the latest subtle reference to the franchise's history.

Mckenna's celebrity fashion has been on point as she promoted Sunrise on the Reaping, and her latest nod to the previous films is a bit more subtle. While appearing on Today, she rocked a vintage Betsey Johnson that seriously resembles what Rue wore in the first movie when being interviewed by Stanley Tucci's Caesar Flickerman. Check it out for yourself below:

(Image credit: Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

At first glance this dress might just look like a pretty blue dress from Betsey Johnson. But hardcore fans of the Hunger Games clocked that it resembles that Amandla Stenberg's Rue wore in her televised interview with Flickerman. As a reminder, you can see a shot of her in that scene from the movie below:

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(Image credit: Lionsgate)

While plenty of folks credit Law Roach for starting the method dressing trend in Hollywood, plenty of celebrities have embraced it while doing those long and grueling press tours. Mckenna Grace and her stylist embraced this for Sunrise on the Reaping, with plenty of looks inspired by costumes from the original movies. She's clearly got a love for The Hunger Games, which will no doubt affect her dual performance in the prequel film.

I love this subtle look from Grace, but not all Hunger Games fans agree. Some still thing it's "too soon" to reference Rue's death, despite the movie hitting theaters back in 2012. Fans are still upset about the way she perished in the games, mostly thanks to her young age and small stature.

Rue's death has always been a sore point for Hunger Games fans, and the scene went viral again a few years ago when they realized The Boys star Jack Quaid was the one who killed her while playing District 1 tribute Marvel.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Rue is a fan favorite character from the original Hunger Games, and book fans can also say the same thing for Maysilee in Sunrise on the Reaping. The pressure is on for Mckenna Grace to deliver, but if her press images are any indication she'll be able to to do just that. Luckily the wait for the movie is nearly over.

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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will hit theaters on November 20th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see if Grace gives us any more iconic method dressing looks until then.