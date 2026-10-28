The Wicker Ending Is Wild, But WTF Happens To The Wicker Baby?

Spoilers for Wicker are ahead! You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

You know, Wicker leaves you with a lot to think about. Does the Wicker Husband give the Fisherwoman splinters when they’re having sex? (The answer is no.) What’s up with the marriage traditions in this town? Did that thorny wicker lady destroy all the villagers? The list goes on. However, at the end of the movie, what I was wondering most was: “WTF happens to that wicker baby?” Well, we asked Olivia Colman, who plays the Fisherwoman, and Alexander Skarsgård, who plays the beloved Wicker Husband .

Now, there’s lots you can wonder about the wicker baby. Are they OK? Do they grow up like a normal kid? Those were big questions on my mind walking out of this project on the 2026 movie schedule . They both came up when CinemaBlend’s Hannah Saulic spoke to Colman and Skarsgård too. When she asked, “What happens to the baby?” Colman said:

The baby’s fine!

So, we now know the baby is all good. However, when Saulic started to follow up, the actress clarified that the baby doesn’t literally grow up. Instead, maybe it needs upgrades from Peter Dinklage’s Basketmaker. Speaking of that, Colman and Skarsgård had the following back-and-forth:

Olivia Colman: Doesn’t grow up. Maybe it gets a little upgrade every year.

Doesn’t grow up. Maybe it gets a little upgrade every year. Alexander Skarsgård: Can you imagine? It learns to talk, and be an adult, and it’ll be like, ‘Mom, what’s up?’ [Like this big.]

Can you imagine? It learns to talk, and be an adult, and it’ll be like, ‘Mom, what’s up?’ [Like this big.] Olivia Colman: Oh no, I don’t like that.

Oh no, I don’t like that. Alexander Skarsgård: It starts to drink and gamble. That’s the sequel. We’ll save that for the sequel.

It starts to drink and gamble. That’s the sequel. We’ll save that for the sequel. Hannah Saulic : That sounds great. Peter Dinklage can come in and just like add—

: That sounds great. Peter Dinklage can come in and just like add— Olivia Colman: Yeah, I think Peter maybe…maybe the baby does [gestures to growing]

Listen, in a movie where a lot of wicker anatomy and biology is seen and discussed, it’s hard not to wonder if that wicker baby has the ability to literally grow up or if it’ll just stay a baby forever. That’s because, in the film, it’s implied that the Wicker Husband wasn’t going to change or age until after he got burned and his wicker was damaged. Now, he’ll deteriorate and, in a way, age. So, it stands to reason that the wicker baby would not grow up; it’d just be a baby forever.

However, I like the idea that the Fisherwoman and Wicker Husband could take it to the Basketmaker to have him make modifications that would help it grow up into a full-grown wicker person. Skarsgård likes that idea too, as he said:

Oh, yeah, yeah. That’s right. He’ll like reapply and add some wicker to it.

Colman then wrapped up by saying the baby’s “soul is still there, but the baby grows.” Meanwhile, Skarsgård joked that he was taking notes for the sequel.

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Anyway, with that out of the way, I think we can assume that the wicker baby is totally fine and growing up with two parents who love them dearly. And maybe, with each passing year, they take them back to the Basketmaker so they can grow up into a wicker person.