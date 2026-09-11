I’m Cracking Up Over Dave Filoni’s Reason For Wanting His Mandalorian And Grogu Scenes Cut Down

Now that The Mandalorian and Grogu is streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription, we can talk about the finer details of the latest of Star Wars movies. For instance, did you catch Dave Filoni in the flick? The new Lucasfilm president reprised his role as New Republic X-wing pilot, Trapper Wolf, but apparently he was a bit camera shy about it.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Dave Filoni Has A Funny Take On His The Mandalorian And Grogu Cameo

Filoni is arguably the biggest name in Star Wars right now given, he was named Lucasfilm President (alongside corporate exec. Lynwen Brennan) early this year. The filmmaker has been behind a ton of Star Wars projects in the past from creating Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka to writing and directing on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Here’s what he recently said about recently returning to play Trapper Wolf in The Mandalorian and Grogu:

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Let it be known that I asked for you to cut me out of the movie a lot more. I was in there more and I was like, ‘Please I want the movie to be good. Let’s not have a lot of me in there.’

Filoni revealed his thoughts on being in The Mandalorian movie while on The Mandalorian and Grogu Official Podcast alongside writer/director Jon Favreau. The X-Wing pilot role is a fun way for the filmmaker to be part of Star Wars in a more front-facing way, but I’m chuckling over his comments. He actually requested to be in the movie less. No wonder he’s a behind-the-scenes guy, and not an actor!

Who Else Had A Cameo In The Mandalorian And Grogu?

Dave Filoni isn’t the only prominent Star Wars filmmaker who plays an X-wing pilot in The Mandalorian and Grogu. There’s a whole crew of ‘em in the movie. Check it out:

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Starting on the far left is Deborah Chow as Sash Ketter, who directed episodes of The Mandalorian and was the showrunner on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Next to her are Star Wars TV directors Lee Isaac Chung and Rick Famuyiwa as Dok Suri and Jib Dodger. Star Wars production designer Doug Chiang is also there, too as New Republic member Lieutenant Blick. How cool is it that these directors got to be all together to play X-wing pilots in the movie?

That’s not all, either. Park Sun-Hyung Lee also reprises his role as X-wing pilot Carson Teva after being in The Mandalorian. And Star Wars icon Anthony Daniels (aka C-3PO) has plays an air traffic droid at Adelphi Base. I wonder if there’s even more cameos in the film that we didn’t even catch.

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There’s something really sweet and homemade about people like Dave Filoni being part of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and for reasons that clearly aren’t for vanity. When Filoni isn’t begrudgingly making cameos in Star Wars, he’s planning out all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows. The next is Ahsoka Season 2 coming in early 2027.