My Son And Students Have No Desire To See Avengers: Doomsday. Here's Why I Think That's Very Telling

One of the biggest movies of the year is undoubtedly Avengers: Doomsday, which comes out on December 18th (the same day as Dune: Part Three, making it Dunesday!) If you ask most people of a certain age, they'll likely tell you that they're super pumped for this movie. For example, I'm still not convinced that Robert Downey Jr. is a good fit for Doctor Doom, but I'm still going to watch the hell out of this movie. I freaking love the Avengers!

Do you know who doesn’t care? My nine-year-old son. Sure, he wants to see the R-rated Godzilla movie, but when I asked him if he was excited for Avengers: Doomsday, he flat-out said no. Ditto with my 12-year-old students. What’s going on?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Okay, My Son, I Get

Here’s how it all went down: I took my nine-year-old son to see Street Fighter, and the Doomsday trailer came up. When it was over, I nudged my son and asked, “Do you want to see that?” and he said, “Not at all.” Can I tell you that I was flummoxed? I mean, earlier in the year, we watched what will possibly be the biggest movie of 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and he was ecstatic.

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It was actually the first Spider-Man movie that I’d ever taken him to see in theaters (He’s seen all of the rest at home), and he was over the moon with the experience. However, even though he’s always loved Spider-Man, he doesn’t care about The Avengers, which, now that I think about it, makes sense. He never watched Avengers: Endgame, nor has he watched any of the other Avengers movies (Bad parenting on my part?).

So, the idea of seeing all of the Avengers (and a slew of other Marvel characters) coming together to fight off Doctor Doom, well, it just doesn’t resonate with him as it does with me, which I understand. That said…

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

What About My Twelve-Year-Old Students?

When class is over and my students are packing up their computers, I usually show them YouTube videos while they get ready for their next class, and some content is more popular than others. For example, they tend to love videos with people eating or clips of Dragon Ball Z. So, I thought I’d try a recent Doomsday trailer, and the response was crickets. Not a single student seemed to care at all. When I asked the resident movie buff if he wanted to see it, he just shrugged and said, “Maybe when it comes to Disney+,” and I was just so confused.

I’ve been teaching for nineteen years now, and I remember when the first Avengers movie came out in 2012. Every single student back then went to see it, and we talked about it the following Monday. Good times. But now, nobody cares? Then it hit me. These kids, who are mostly twelve, have no connection to The Avengers, either. The last Avengers movie, Endgame, came out all the way in 2019, meaning that most of my students were only FIVE when it hit theaters.

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So, in that sense, I understand why they have zero interest in Avengers: Doomsday, either. That also raises a bigger question.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In The End, Doomsday Will Undoubtedly Be Big, But Will It Be Bigger Than Brand New Day?

Avengers: Doomsday is going to be huge, but will it be bigger than Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Honestly, I don’t think so.

Most of my students saw Brand New Day, but like my son, Spider-Man has just always been a part of their lives. A lot of this is because there are plenty of entry points for Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, for instance).

That said, while Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z likely want to see Doomsday, I don’t know if Gen Alpha is going to beg their parents to see the flick, which might just keep it from surpassing the box office juggernaut that was Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Well, whether I’m right or wrong, we shall see in the next couple of months.