Christopher Nolan Hadn’t Been Asked About Inception In 'A While' But Shares His Ending Take

Christopher Nolan fans love the director for his intricate plots, big set pieces and surprise endings. One of the most notable cappers of his career is the unforgettable conclusion to Inception, which leaves the audience guessing whether or not Leonardo DiCaprio's character is still stuck in a dream world. It's easily one of the most talked-about finales of any film in the history of cinema. Now, over 13 years after its release, Nolan is sharing his take on how his sci-fi thriller closes, after not having publicly discussed it "in a while."

The acclaimed filmmaker sat down with Josh Horowitz of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, where he opened up about how he's constantly asked for answers on the ambiguous ending to 2010’s Inception. When the film first came out, it seemed like it was the only question the director got about the film, as fans were straight-up clamoring for their queries to be addressed. The Memento helmer reflected on this time, saying:

I haven’t been asked that in a while, thankfully. I went through a phase when the film came out where I was asked it a lot. I would make the mistake of getting caught outside a screening where everybody was, you know…

Christopher Nolan also revealed his own thoughts about the ending. While he didn’t give the definitive answer that fans may have been looking for, the Interstellar filmmaker provided some insight into the scene’s intention. He also explained why he chose such an uncertain conclusion to his film:

I think it was Emma Thomas who sort of pointed out the correct answer, really. [It’s] that the character – Leo’s character –the point of the shot is that the character doesn’t care at that point. It’s not a question I comfortably answer.

Many of his endings spark debate, excitement or both. His Dark Knight trilogy had great conclusions, such as that Joker card tease and the end Batman Begins. The ambiguity of Bruce Wayne’s ending in The Dark Knight Rises is also legendary, while Interstellar left fans with many questions about the success of Matthew McConaughey's mission. However, none of the British director's films have caused quite the level of debate that Inception has.

For context, in the movie, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dom Cobb uses a spinning top to determine whether or not he’s still stuck in a dream at a given moment. The final scene shows him finally being reunited with his children, seemingly marking a happy ending for him. In a “pinch-me” moment, he takes the spinning top out in order to see if he was living in reality or it was all a dream. He spins it, but the movie cuts to black before the audience gets to see if the top falls. The ending has ignited fan debates for over a decade, specifically regarding whether or not Inception ends in victory or tragedy.

As Christopher Nolan explains in this latest interview, it doesn't matter whether or not the top inevitably falls, because the result is the same either way. Whether Dom is in the real world or still stuck in a dream, he believes he's still being reunited with his children and is happy in the continuation of his life with them. So essentially, the ending is the same no matter what happens with the top. But for what it’s worth, I could’ve sworn I saw that spinner wobble a bit.

You can watch Inception and draw your own conclusions about the ending by renting the Oscar-nominated movie on Prime Video. Christopher Nolan fans should also check out his latest directorial feat, the well-reviewed Oppenheimer, which is currently in theaters nationwide. For information on other much-anticipated blockbusters hitting cinemas this year, consult our schedule of 2023 new movie releases.