Timothée Chalamet Talks Recent Reunion With Christopher Nolan, But I’m More Focused On The Director Giving Him A Noogie

Timothée Chalamet is proving time and time again that he is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. The Oscar nominee recently hosted a career retrospective where he welcomed names like Denis Villeneuve, Ben Affleck, Matthew McConaughey and more to help him discuss some of his career highlights. He also welcomed director Christopher Nolan who he worked with when he joined the cast of Interstellar . It was an awesome mini-reunion, and Nolan hilariously gave Chalamet a noogie during it.

For the retrospective, Chalamet screened Call Me By Your Name, which many consider his breakout film. During the screening, the Dune star reflected on reuniting with Nolan earlier that month to revisit their collaboration on Interstellar. He was only 17 when he did the movie, and Chalamet only had a small part in it, but it was memorable nonetheless. The actor had an absolute blast talking to the famed director again, and the whole interaction was like no time had passed. He told the audience at the event (via People ):

The whole experience with Nolan, I felt totally like 17 again. I went home, it was shocking ...That was a crazy car ride home for me. I was like, 'Holy sh-t, I feel like, you know, the 13 years that elapsed haven’t elapsed.'

Even though Chalamet only had a small part in the film, he still considers it a core memory. He has said that it’s his favorite project he’s been a part of, and has watched the film more times than any other. So it makes sense he would want both Nolan and McConaughey to participate in his career retrospective.

Nolan also seemed to have a great time reuniting with the young actor as well, as he gave him a noogie, which Chalamet documented on his Instagram. He said of the moment:

We were taking pictures together ... and he throws me in a headlock and starts giving me a noogie. I'm like, 'Holy shit, Chris Nolan’s hitting me with a noogie right now.' I said to him, ‘Chris, I'm a 30-year-old man.’ He said, ‘Not to me, you're not.'

Even though 13 years have passed, Nolan still sees Chalamet as that young actor he worked with. Chalamet now has a large filmography , and he has grown tremendously as an actor, going on to star in blockbusters like Dune and Wonka, while also taking on movies like Little Women and A Complete Unknown. This photo, however, negated all of that, showcasing a dynamic that captures Chalamet’s continued youth and Nolan’s reverence for him not only as a star but as a protege.

I absolutely love this playful reunion, and it shows the lasting impact of not only an early collaboration but also Interstellar as a film. Chalamet may be Hollywood’s premier leading man, but he’s never forgotten where he came from. This is a great photo, and hopefully the reunion isn’t over, and we will see Chalamet in a Nolan movie in the near future. They are clearly a great match.

You can see Timothée Chalamet in his latest film, Marty Supreme, which is still playing in theaters nationwide. The movie made the actor a 2026 Golden Globe winner and a nominee at the 96th Oscars , so make sure to check it out on the big screen while you can. Fans can also revisit his Christopher Nolan collaboration in Interstellar, which is now streaming with a Paramount+ subscription .